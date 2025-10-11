Breakaway on SI

Penguins Activate Forward from IR

This Pittsburgh Penguins veteran has been activated from injured reserve ahead of the team's game at PPG Paints Arena against the New York Rangers.

Jennifer Streeter

Sep 27, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins right wing Bryan Rust (17) skates up ice with the puck against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the second period at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
There's nothing like shaking off some rust, and ahead of taking on the New York Rangers in former head coach Mike Sullivan's return to PPG Arena, the Pittsburgh Penguins have activated forward Bryan Rust from injured reserve.

Rust was activated on Saturday after formerly being ruled out for play against the New York Islanders due to a lower-body injury. In a corresponding move, the Penguins have since assigned Ville Koivunen to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. The right wing sat out out the first two games of the year and could see his season debut while hosting his long-time former coach.

He had 31 goals (a career-high), 65 points (another career-high), 191 shots on net, 54 blocked shots and 62 hits across 71 appearances during the 2024-25 regular season

After morning skate, Rust did not reveal whether he will 100% be playing tonight, but did say he feels ready for whatever happens against the Rangers in the Penguins' third game of the year. It's very much within the realm of possibility that the Michigan native could occupy a top-six role and see time on the power play in Saturday's game.

"It's good, I feel good," Rust said to the media following practice ahead of puck drop. "Whatever happens, I'm excited to go. It's been a long offseason and I'm anxious to play some real hockey again."

Puck drop is slated for 7:00 p.m. EST in one of the biggest games of the early season.

Mar 30, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins right wing Bryan Rust (17) skates with the puck against the Ottawa Senators during the third period at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Rust was originally drafted by Pittsburgh in the third round — No. 80 overall — of the 2010 NHL Entry Draft. He has accumulated 437 points for the franchise (203 goals, 234 assists) across 638 games played in a Penguins sweater.

The Penguins and Rust will host the previously mentioned Sullivan for the first time since his coaching change to the Rangers. Sullivan is the the winningest caoch in Penguins' history, finishing his ten-year tenure behind the bench with a 409-255-89 record in 753 games.

Sullivan took his latest job after taking over for Peter Laviolette, who led the Rangers to missing the postseason the very year after winning the Presidents' Trophy. The Penguins and Rangers previously already faced off during night one of the 2025-26 regular season (3-0, Pittsburgh).

The Blueshirts are coming off a 4-0 victory over the Sabres; while the Penguins most recently defeated the Islanders and No. 1 pick Matthew Schaefer in a 4-3 win on Thursday.

Published
Jennifer Streeter
JENNIFER STREETER

Jennifer Streeter graduated with a B.A. in journalism from Texas A&M and received her Master of Science from Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism. At both schools, she focused on an emphasis of sports reporting. A former athlete herself, "Jenny" was a varsity soccer player and comes from a family who participated in NCAA athletics. She has covered everything from the 2025 Hughes Bowl, SEC football, Ivy League athletics, the 2023 ALCS and the 2023 World Series, the WNBA, and much more.

