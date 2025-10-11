Penguins Activate Forward from IR
There's nothing like shaking off some rust, and ahead of taking on the New York Rangers in former head coach Mike Sullivan's return to PPG Arena, the Pittsburgh Penguins have activated forward Bryan Rust from injured reserve.
Rust was activated on Saturday after formerly being ruled out for play against the New York Islanders due to a lower-body injury. In a corresponding move, the Penguins have since assigned Ville Koivunen to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. The right wing sat out out the first two games of the year and could see his season debut while hosting his long-time former coach.
He had 31 goals (a career-high), 65 points (another career-high), 191 shots on net, 54 blocked shots and 62 hits across 71 appearances during the 2024-25 regular season
After morning skate, Rust did not reveal whether he will 100% be playing tonight, but did say he feels ready for whatever happens against the Rangers in the Penguins' third game of the year. It's very much within the realm of possibility that the Michigan native could occupy a top-six role and see time on the power play in Saturday's game.
"It's good, I feel good," Rust said to the media following practice ahead of puck drop. "Whatever happens, I'm excited to go. It's been a long offseason and I'm anxious to play some real hockey again."
Puck drop is slated for 7:00 p.m. EST in one of the biggest games of the early season.
Rust was originally drafted by Pittsburgh in the third round — No. 80 overall — of the 2010 NHL Entry Draft. He has accumulated 437 points for the franchise (203 goals, 234 assists) across 638 games played in a Penguins sweater.
The Penguins and Rust will host the previously mentioned Sullivan for the first time since his coaching change to the Rangers. Sullivan is the the winningest caoch in Penguins' history, finishing his ten-year tenure behind the bench with a 409-255-89 record in 753 games.
Sullivan took his latest job after taking over for Peter Laviolette, who led the Rangers to missing the postseason the very year after winning the Presidents' Trophy. The Penguins and Rangers previously already faced off during night one of the 2025-26 regular season (3-0, Pittsburgh).
The Blueshirts are coming off a 4-0 victory over the Sabres; while the Penguins most recently defeated the Islanders and No. 1 pick Matthew Schaefer in a 4-3 win on Thursday.
