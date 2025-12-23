France Announces Olympic Roster With Surprising Omissions

France has made history by becoming the first nation to announce their roster for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan Cortina. The roster features Alexandre Texier as the only current NHL player while surprisingly omitting several names with North American experience.

The Montreal Canadiens forward will be the headliner for France when the Olympics begin. Texier brings valuable NHL experience to a roster that will be heavily reliant on players from European leagues.

His presence gives France a legitimate scoring threat and someone who has competed at the highest level of professional hockey. At 25 years old, Texier can be a difference maker for the French national team on the Olympic stage.

Notable Absences

The biggest surprise is the omission of Pierrick Dube, who played in the NHL during the 2023-24 season. Dube's exclusion raises questions about the direction France is taking with their roster construction. He has proven he can compete at the NHL level, which makes his absence all the more puzzling.

Tim Bozon is another name missing from the roster. The son of former NHL player Philippe Bozon, Tim had an extended run in the AHL earlier in his career and brings North American experience. His omission suggests France is prioritizing players currently competing in European leagues over those with previous North American professional experience.

France are the first nation to unveil their roster for the 2026 Olympics 🇫🇷



Notable omissions include Pierrick Dube (played in the NHL in 2023-24) and Tim Bozon (got an extended AHL run earlier in his career).



In net, 21-year old Caps prospect Antoine Keller leads the way. pic.twitter.com/rwZxQgH2lD — PuckEmpire (@puckempire) December 23, 2025

Between the pipes, France is going with youth. Antoine Keller, a 21-year-old Washington Capitals prospect, leads the goaltending group. Keller represents the future of French hockey and will get a massive opportunity to showcase his abilities on the Olympic stage.

He's joined by veteran netminders Julian Junca and Martin Neckar, providing experience to balance Keller's youth. However, the roster is predominantly made up of players competing in European leagues.

European-Based Roster

The Swedish Hockey League, Swiss National League, Finnish Liiga and German leagues are all well represented. France has built their team around players who have been competing together in European competitions, which could provide chemistry advantages.

The forward group includes names like Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, Kevin Bozon, and Stephane Da Costa, all bringing veteran leadership. On defense, France will rely on players like Yohann Auvitu and Jules Boscq to anchor their blue line.

By being the first nation to announce its roster, France has set the tone for Olympic roster reveals. The 2026 Winter Olympics will mark another opportunity for smaller hockey nations to compete on the world stage, and France is banking on a roster built around European league experience with Texier as their NHL star.

