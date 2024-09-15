Devils Signing Former Sharks Forward
The New Jersey Devils are doing everything in their power to return to the postseason during the 2024-2025 season. Between signing defender Brett Pesce to a large contract and acquiring goaltender Jacob Markstrom via trade, the Devils made multiple moves signaling that they are not pleased with how last season went.
With training camp on the doorstep, the Devils are apparently making one more move to add to their roster. NHL writer and San Jose Sharks' insider Sheng Peng first reported former Sharks' forward Kevin Labanc is set to join New Jersey on a professional tryout agreement (PTO). Devils' beat writer James Nichols subsequently confirmed Peng's insights.
With Labanc joining the Devils, it continues the trend of bringing in veteran options to contribute on a playoff run. During his tenure in San Jose, Labanc became a fan favorite. Originally drafted by the Sharks, he worked his way up in the organization and rattled off four straight seasons of 11 goals or more. Over eight seasons, he recorded 11 goals or more five total times, and has accumulated 82 goals and 225 points in 478 NHL games. He also played in 30 postseason contests and posted 14 points in those games.
Last season was the worst offensive season of Labanc's professional career. He only appeared in 46 games, scoring just two goals and finishing with nine points. He needed a change of scenery, and joining the Devils could be the ideal fresh start.
Labanc is also familiar with the area. A Brooklyn, New York native, Labanc is having a quasi-homecoming joining the Devils.
At just 28 years old, there's plenty of reason to believe that Labanc can find his scoring touch again with the Devils. Despite coming off of a down season, he's joining a much better situation in New Jersey. They aren't rebuilding like the Sharks are and they have a need for players like him. If he can seize the opportunity, the Devils could have a greatly improve bottom-six option.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!