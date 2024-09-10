Penguins Superstar Longshot to Win Hart Trophy
The Pittsburgh Penguins will enter this season with the lowest expectations of the Sidney Crosby era. They've missed the postseason two straight years, and most people aren't confident they'll make it this year. So, what are the expectations for Crosby himself?
Crosby finished last season with the third-highest goal total (42) and seventh-highest point total (94) of his career. His performance earned him a ninth-place finish in Hart Trophy voting.
According to BetOnline, the Penguins' captain has the 25th highest odds (+12500) to take home the Hart Trophy this season. He is currently behind players like Tage Thompson (BUF), Mitch Marner (TOR), and William Nylander (TOR). He is also behind goaltenders Igor Shesterkin (NYR) and Andrei Vasilevskiy (TBL) despite only two goaltenders winning the award this century.
The path to Hart Trophy consideration for Crosby is clear, leading the Penguins back into the playoffs. It won't hurt if he makes history along the way.
Crosby enters this season tied with Wayne Gretzky for the most point-per-game seasons in NHL history with 19. His consistency over two decades is unparalleled in today's NHL, and another 82+ point season will cement his legacy even further.
As long shots to win the Hart Trophy are concerned, no one is more equipped to climb the odds board than Sidney Crosby.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!