Former Stars Defenseman Retires After 12 Seasons
Longtime Dallas Stars defenseman Jordie Benn is hanging up his skates after 12 NHL seasons, he told Chek News Monday. The 37-year-old's last NHL act came with the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2022-23.
“It’s a weird feeling that training camp is not around the corner, but it’s been a really fun ride,” Benn said.
Benn, older brother of Dallas Stars captain Jamie Benn, took a very unconventional path to the NHL. He played junior hockey in the British Columbia Hockey League, but after going undrafted, he started his professional career with the Victoria Salmon Kings, the Vancouver Canucks' former ECHL affiliate, in 2008-09. Then as his brother was establishing himself with the Stars, he worked his way up through the organization and eventually made his NHL debut in early 2012.
Jordie would go on to play six of his 12 NHL seasons alongside his brother in Dallas, getting to live out his childhood dream in the best league in the world.
“My brother and I just loved playing hockey,” Jordie said. “When we weren’t on the ice we were in the garage shooting pucks, we just loved the game.”
Later in his career, Jordie would play for the Montreal Canadiens, Vancouver Canucks, Winnipeg Jets, Minnesota Wild and finally the Maple Leafs. In 607 NHL games, he scored 26 goals and 137 points. Like his brother, though, Jordie was a physical presence with , 244 penalty minutes, 751 hits and 944 blocked shots throughout his career.
Last year, Jordie played for Brynas IF in Sweden, recording three goals and 22 points in 39 games.
Jordie's NHL career is perhaps best defined by one word: persistence. He didn't let his unconvential career path define him, and managed to enjoy a long and fruitful NHL career as a result. In fact, he even has a tattoo on his arm that says "Never Quit."
“A lot of people thought I never should have made it, and maybe I shouldn’t have, but I just worked as hard as I could every night and tried to be the best teammate possible,” Jordie said.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!