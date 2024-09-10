Connor McDavid Updates Contract Status With Oilers
The Edmonton Oilers made Leon Draisaitl the richest man in NHL history after signing him to a massive extension that pays him $14 million per season. It put to rest nearly a full year of speculation surrounding Draisaitl's future with the team.
Well, it took less than a month for the Oilers' next year of speculation began. This time, it's for team captain and the NHL's best player, Connor McDavid. The Next One is tracking to be one of the greatest players in league history if he can continue the pace he's established. Currently 27 years old, he's amassed 982 points in just 645 games.
McDavid is entering the second to last year of his contract that carries an average annual value of $12.5 million. The five-time Art Ross winner and three-time league MVP can begin negotiating his new deal once this upcoming season ends. Unfortunately for McDavid, that gives the league and the media all season to churn the rumor mill and fuel speculation on his future in Edmonton.
The Oilers welcomed some of their players back to Edmonton as training camp nears, including their captain. McDavid spoke with the media following an on-ice session, and discussed his teammate's new deal and address the status of his contract negotiations. When asked directly about his thoughts on being here long-term, McDavid was equally direct in response.
"It's something that I'm not gonna worry about or really deal with," he said. "It's a question I'll answer once. I'm worried about this year. I'm worried about being ready for the season, both myself personally and the group. And that's where my focus is at, it's not on anything else. That stuff takes care of itself."
With Draisaitl's extension top of mind, it seems reasonable to project that McDavid could break the bank next summer and establish a new record for highest-paid player. While the speculation continues, the Oilers will do everything they can to make sure they are setting the record for highest-paid player for the second season in a row.
