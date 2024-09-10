Maple Leafs Not Done Adding to Roster
The Toronto Maple Leafs finally put an end to the saga surrounding Nick Robertson by signing him to a one-year deal. While getting Robertson signed was an important piece of business for the Maple Leafs, there are a few other objectives that still need to be crossed off the to-do list.
According to TSN’s Darren Dreger, with Robertson signed, the Maple Leafs will now shift their focus to free agent forward Max Pacioretty and finalize something with defenseman Jani Hakanpaa.
Pacioretty is a 35-year-old veteran forward who has just over 900 NHL games under his belt. Injuries have plagued the last few years of his career, but there is belief the former Montreal Canadiens captain can still provide a solid veteran boost to any lineup.
The Maple Leafs already have a stacked forward roster, but are at their weakest on the left side. Pacioretty could enter the Maple Leafs lineup and play on any of the four forward lines.
Pacioretty has garnered interest from multiple teams around the NHL as a free agent deep into the offseason, but the Maple Leafs are looking to fill an area of need with this signing.
Hakanpaa is a bit of a different situation for the Maple Leafs. They signed the 6-foot-six defenseman on the opening day of free agency, but nothing was ever made official. Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving even mentioned how excited they were as a team to bring someone of Hakanpaa’s stature to the organization.
Not long after it was revealed he would be joining the Maple Leafs, reports surfaced that a nagging knee injury may keep him from taking the ice.
Hakanpaa played 64 games in 2023-24 with the Dallas Stars before suffering a knee injury in mid-March. He never returned to the lineup and his future in professional hockey became questionable.
Jonas Siegel of the Athletic stated that the delay on an official signing must be tied to Hakanpaa’s health and the Maple Leafs wanting their own doctors to review the situation.
If/when a deal is officially put on the books, it is expected to be a two-year deal worth $1.5 million annually.
The Maple Leafs are loading up and getting ready for yet another make-or-break season. They hope additions like Robertson, Pacioretty, and Hakanpaa can finally get them over their dreaded postseason hump.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!