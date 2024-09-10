Breakaway on SI

Flames Officially Sign Former Predators Defenseman to PTO

The Calgary Flames continue to add competition on the blue line ahead of training camp.

Nick Horwat

Dec 15, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Nashville Predators defenseman Tyson Barrie (22) watches the play against the Carolina Hurricanes during the second period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images
The Calgary Flames are officially adding some extra competition to their training camp with the signing of a veteran defenseman to a professional tryout contract. Flames general manager Craig Conroy announced that Tyson Barrie will attend training camp on a PTO.

Barrie signing a PTO was initially reported by Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli last week, but the Flames have made the signing official.

Barrie spent the 2023-24 season with the Nashville Predators and played 41 games scoring a goal and 14 assists for 15 points. Injuries held Barrie to half of the season and only one playoff game.

Heading into the 2024-25 season, at 33 years old, Barrie is still expected to be one of the better puck-moving blue liners in the NHL. In 809 career games, he has 109 goals and 396 assists for 505 total points.

Barrie broke into the league during the 2011-12 season after being a third-round draft pick (64th overall) of the Colorado Avalanche in 2009. Barrie played parts of eight seasons with the Avalanche, hitting a career high 59 points (14G-45A) in 2018-19, his final year in Colorado.

Before being traded to the Predators during the 2022-23 season, Barrie also suited up for the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Edmonton Oilers.

It was the Oilers who sent Barrie to the Predators along with a first-round pick in exchange for Mattias Ekholm.

Barrie played 65 games with the Predators and will now have a chance to continue his career with the Flames.

Calgary almost has a complete defensive roster, but it’s not out of the question that Barrie can come in and steal a depth role. As a solid puck mover who shoots right, the Flames have a great option to enter the lineup if he impresses at camp.

Barrie's PTO signing come not long after the Flames announced they penned veteran defender Jarred Tinordi to a one-year, two-way contract.

