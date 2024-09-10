Flames Officially Sign Former Predators Defenseman to PTO
The Calgary Flames are officially adding some extra competition to their training camp with the signing of a veteran defenseman to a professional tryout contract. Flames general manager Craig Conroy announced that Tyson Barrie will attend training camp on a PTO.
Barrie signing a PTO was initially reported by Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli last week, but the Flames have made the signing official.
Barrie spent the 2023-24 season with the Nashville Predators and played 41 games scoring a goal and 14 assists for 15 points. Injuries held Barrie to half of the season and only one playoff game.
Heading into the 2024-25 season, at 33 years old, Barrie is still expected to be one of the better puck-moving blue liners in the NHL. In 809 career games, he has 109 goals and 396 assists for 505 total points.
Barrie broke into the league during the 2011-12 season after being a third-round draft pick (64th overall) of the Colorado Avalanche in 2009. Barrie played parts of eight seasons with the Avalanche, hitting a career high 59 points (14G-45A) in 2018-19, his final year in Colorado.
Before being traded to the Predators during the 2022-23 season, Barrie also suited up for the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Edmonton Oilers.
It was the Oilers who sent Barrie to the Predators along with a first-round pick in exchange for Mattias Ekholm.
Barrie played 65 games with the Predators and will now have a chance to continue his career with the Flames.
Calgary almost has a complete defensive roster, but it’s not out of the question that Barrie can come in and steal a depth role. As a solid puck mover who shoots right, the Flames have a great option to enter the lineup if he impresses at camp.
Barrie's PTO signing come not long after the Flames announced they penned veteran defender Jarred Tinordi to a one-year, two-way contract.
