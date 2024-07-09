Panthers Sign Former Top Pick Defenseman
The Florida Panthers have been relatively quiet in free agency. Coming off of the franchise’s first Stanley Cup, the Panthers have lost more crucial faces than they’ve gained. With critical pieces still around, however, the Panthers are still looking to fill small gaps around their depth.
In an effort to continue bolstering their championship roster, the Panthers have announced the signing of defenseman Adam Boqvist. The 23-year-old blue liner penned a one-year contract with the Panthers.
The deal runs through just the 2024-25 season and will earn Boqvist $775,000 against the salary cap.
Boqvist is coming off a 2023-24 campaign where he played 35 games with the Columbus Blue Jackets, scoring 10 points (1G-9A). Over the course of his 209-game career, he has 23 goals and 62 assists for 85 total points.
Before playing three years with the Blue Jackets, Boqvist was an eighth overall draft pick of the Chicago Blackhawks in 2018. He went on to play 76 games over two seasons with Chicago.
Boqvist’s best season came in his first year with the Blue Jackets when he posted 11 goals and 11 assists for 22 points in 52 games in 2021-22.
Boqvist joins the Panthers organization along with his brother, Jesper, who signed in Florida on July 1.
Jesper is a 25-year-old forward who has 236 career NHL games under his belt. In that time with the New Jersey Devils and Boston Bruins, Jesper has recorded 34 goals and 35 assists for 69 points.
Adam and Jesper are signed in Florida to similar one-year deals. Both are making $775,000 against the salary cap. Both will also still be restricted free agents at the end of their deals.
