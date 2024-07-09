Sabres Sign First-Round Pick
The Buffalo Sabres had an impressive performance at the 2024 NHL Draft. In the first round, they selected one of the most exciting prospects in forward Konsta Helenius.
After landing a top prospect, the Sabres announced more exciting news. The team announced via their X account that the team signed their most recent first-round pick to his entry-level contract. Helenius is the first member of the team's 2024 draft class to sign.
The Sabres are overjoyed to land Helenius. He's played the past two seasons in the top professional league in Finland (Liiga). Last year, he recorded 14 goals and 22 assists for 36 points in 51 games. The point total was the fourth-highest ever produced by an under-18 player in the league. The only other players to achieve such a mark are currently thriving in the NHL: Aleksandor Barkov, Mikael Granlund, and Kaapo Kakko.
The Sabres viewed Helenius as a top-10 talent in the 2024 draft, so it was a huge opportunity when he fell to number 14. Sabres GM Kevyn Adams spoke with the Sabres media team and shared his excitement about their newest prospect.
"We see a winning hockey player," Adams said. "Someone who's going to play center for us and help us win hockey games."
Helenius joins a very crowded group of Buffalo Sabres prospects. The group is among the best in the league already, boasting one of the top-10 prospects in the league in Jiri Kulich. With the addition of Helenius, it pushes the group back into the conversation of tops in the NHL.
The Sabres haven't made the postseason in over a decade. Their last appearance was during the 2010-2011 season, losing in seven games to the Philadelphia Flyers. During the 13 years since the organization has been continuously rebuilding. That rebuilding needs to progress to organizational improvement soon, especially with the group of young players they currently have.
Konsta Helenius should be making an impact with the NHL club sooner rather than later. He is expected to return to Finland for the 2024-2025 season, but don't be surprised if he is wearing a Sabres jersey to begin the 2025 season.
