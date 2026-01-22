IIHF Opens Door for Russia to Return at Youth Level in 2028

The International Ice Hockey Federation determined on Jan. 22 that it isn't safe to reintegrate Russia and Belarus into competitions for the 2026-27 season, but signaled possible changes for youth players from those countries beginning in 2028, according to The Athletic's Chris Johnston.

The earliest Russia and Belarus could return for top-flight competition is the 2028 under-18 women's world championship set to take place in Canada from January 8 to 16 that year. The 2028 men's under-18 championship is set for April 20 to 30 that same year at a location yet to be announced, per Johnston.

The IIHF Council is following recommendations from the International Olympic Committee, which said last month that youth athletes with Russian or Belarusian passports should be allowed to compete under their national flag and anthem. The IOC stated these athletes, "should not be held accountable for the actions of their governments," per Johnston.

Safety Concerns Remain

The IIHF Council announced the decision is based upon an assessment that's currently underway of both safety and security conditions. The federation has continuously mentioned that safety concerns are the primary reason for keeping Russia and Belarus sidelined from competition.

"If these risks sufficiently reduce over the coming months, the IIHF will work together with the relevant national associations to support a possible reintegration at the youth level," the IIHF said in a statement, per Johnston.

Existing sanctions will have kept Russia and Belarus out of at least six world championships at every level through 2027, plus next month's Milan Cortina Olympics.

Russia Plans Appeal

The Russian Ice Hockey Federation announced Thursday it will appeal the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, seeking earlier reentry for its under-18 teams.

"The RIHF believes that the argument regarding the impossibility of ensuring the safety of participants in international tournaments involving Russian national teams is no longer relevant, lacks any basis, and is merely a formal pretext for denying our country's participation," the federation said in a statement, according to Johnston.

They continued, "The RIHF considers this approach unacceptable and will appeal the IIHF's decision to disqualify our teams from participating in international competitions during the 2026/2027 season."

Political Complications

Per Johnston, sources with knowledge of international hockey governance indicated that Finland, Sweden and Czechia would be unlikely to participate in any tournament featuring Russia while the war in Ukraine continues.

Questions also remain about whether the Canadian government would allow its athletes to compete in such events given the current political climate. IIHF President Luc Tardif addressed the difficult position facing hockey's governing body.

"Everybody will be happy when they will be back in the family," Tardif told The Athletic. "When we (are) going to do that, it means a lot of things are settled. I don't have the power to stop the war. Nobody's got the power to stop the war. But me, I have to protect my competitions."

Tardif explained that the federation maintains contact with Russia and Belarus but cannot organize tournaments with them under current circumstances.

"When it will happen, it will mean the war, and a lot of things will be solved," he said.

The decision represents the first step toward potential full-scale reintegration of Russia and Belarus into international hockey, as Johnston noted, though the timeline remains dependent on geopolitical developments beyond the federation's control.

