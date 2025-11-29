Wild Quickly Becoming Playoff Contender With Recent Surge
The month of November is coming to a close after the recent Thanksgiving holiday, and usually around this time fans know who the true playoff contenders are. And as of late, it seems like the Minnesota Wild are one of those teams as we near the month of December.
The Wild have played 13 games so far in the month of November with one more to go, and have gotten points in 12 of them and have won their last 7 games. Their most recent victory over the Colorado Avalanche also snapped the Avalanche's 10 game win streak. The Wild are looking legit.
They are getting superb goaltending from Jesper Wallstedt, getting point production from all over their lineup outside of star Kirill Kaprizov, and are just playing really good hockey. The Wild now sit in third place in the Central Division with this recent surge. They are putting teams on notice.
The Wild will become a scarier team when their injured players return
If fans think that the Wild are a scary team and a playoff contender now, just wait until they get fully healthy and really get four lines rolling. They have a few players that either are on injured reserve as of the current moment or have been out for a while already that they are missing from their lineup.
They have forwards Marco Rossi, Vinnie Hinostroza, Vladimir Tarasenko and Marcus Foligno all on injured reserve for the time being. They are signifcant forwards that really help drive play and get on the scoresheet for them and are significant losses.
But the fact that the Wild are stacking as many points as they are and continuing to win games without them, says a lot about head coach John Hynes and how he has his team playing. The Wild are doing this with players that are really stepping up.
They are getting contributions from Danilla Yurov, Yakov Trenin, Nico Sturm and Brock Faber among others. The Wild are getting contributions all over their lineup and it is standing out how well their depth players have been doing.
If the Wild can continue this play with their depth players and then get healthy rolling into the Christmas break, they might be an even scarier team going into the new year. Hynes has his team playing some really good hockey as of late and the Wild look like a wagon.
