Canadiens' Cole Caufield Makes Franchise History
The Montreal Canadiens are experiencing a remarkable 2025-26 campaign. They currently own an overall record of 8-3, proudly placing themselves at No. 1 in the Atlantic Division, edging out the Detroit Red Wings who are running 7-3.
The Canadiens' latest matchup was one for the books — history was made with fans left on the edge of their seats for much of the game. Early on during the first period, Montreal's 24-year-old right winger Cole Caufield scored a goal off a snap shot with assists by Nick Suzuki and Noah Dobson, soon followed by another goal scored by Juraj Slafkovský, giving the Canadiens a lead.
The second period went scoreless, but more action came in the third when Alex Newhook scored another goal for Montreal. However, the Kraken rallied and eventually tied the game 3-3, forcing the matchup into a gripping overtime battle.
Cole Caufield's Historic Goal
During the Canadiens' latest victory over the Seattle Kraken, Caufield scored two goals and made one assist, amassing three points. One of his goals occurred in an overtime thriller, securing a 4-3 win for Montreal. His goal was made possible by stunning assists from Suzuki and Lane Hutson with 44 seconds on the clock.
“Honestly, we had the puck, we lost the puck, they made a stretch pass, and we got it back,” said Caufield, per the NHL.com news release. “Hockey happens fast, and I saw a hole there, and luckily it went in. I [made it look] like I was going behind the net, and I just stopped up. I’ve never played goalie before, but that can’t be too easy to grab the post there. So, I just made a read."
"Our collective game’s helping me out a lot,” Suzuki explained, further reported by the news release. "Playing, obviously, with Cole and ‘Slaf,’ and we’ve got a lot of chemistry. We’re a dangerous offensive line, and the power play’s been working a lot better recently, so that’s helped a lot.”
This marked Caufield's eleventh overtime goal, officially breaking the franchise record for most overtime goals. He surpassed Howie Morenz (10) and Max Pacioretty (10). There's still plenty of time left in the season for Caufield to continue adding to this number, but for now, fans are in celebratory mode after he hit this milestone.
The chemistry of Montreal's team certainly aids in their ability to win, but it also supports teammates as they have breakthroughs of their own.
