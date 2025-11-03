Canadiens Have Obvious Choice in Goal
The Montreal Canadiens have an obvious choice to make at goaltender. The Atlantic Division-leading Habs are off and running to begin the season, jumping out to a 9-3-0 record in their first 12 games.
The Canadiens are pushing forward and trying to take control of the Atlantic, but in order to do so, they need to make the right choice in net. That choice is giving more starts and trust to Jakub Dobes over Sam Montembeault.
Dobes’ Rise Too Hard to Overlook
The 24-year-old Dobes is playing in his second NHL season in Montreal, and he’s blossoming into a starting goalie in year two.
Through his first six starts, he’s undefeated with a 6-0-0 record to go along with a 1.97 goals-against average (GAA) and .930 save percentage.
His rise is becoming too difficult to overlook, and it’s not just due to a solid defensive game plan in front of him. When he faces a higher volume of shots, Dobes is locking in and playing even better. The Canadiens have allowed 30 or more shots on goal in three of his starts. He’s saved at least 90% of those shots in each occurrence and the Canadiens have won each of those games.
Size Advantage in Tight
One of the reasons why Dobes looks so solid is his size advantage in tight. The 6’4” Czech puck-stopper is a hulking presence in net, and he’s able to keep out the most dangerous of shots against him.
According to NHL EDGE, he’s one of the best goaltenders against high-danger shots on goal this season. He’s posted a save percentage of .918 against shots within 29 feet of the goal. It’s a credit to his size, flexibility and reflexes, as he’s looked nearly unbeatable in those situations.
Sam’s Slide Continues
What should make this decision much easier is the way that Sam Montembeault is playing. The team’s number one goaltender the last few seasons is having a tough time matching Dobes’ level of play so far this season. He’s 3-3 in his first six starts, posting a 3.66 GAA and .839 save percentage. He’s allowed three goals or more in five of his six starts, allowed four goals or more three times and gave up a season-worst six goals to the Edmonton Oilers.
The start is almost a complete reversal from how he played last season. Starting 60 games for the first time in his NHL career, he posted a career-best GAA of 2.82. He appeared to have the number one goalie spot locked up for the foreseeable future.
Dobes’ play has changed the Canadiens’ plans in a hurry.
