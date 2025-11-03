NHL Lessons Learned: Jets Center Flying High
One month down, and the NHL season is already can’t miss action. The league standings and scoring race are in a surprising place through the first few weeks of the season. After the latest week of action, there are a few lessons we all must learn from.
Jets Center Flying High
Mark Scheifele of the Winnipeg Jets is playing like a man possessed, and his team is off to another strong start in the Central Division. The Jets are in second place in the division, trailing the Colorado Avalanche by a single point. Over his last five games, Scheifele has recorded two goals and eight assists for 10 points, raising his season totals to nine goals and 11 assists for 20 points in just 12 contests.
Scheifele’s hot start has him on top of the NHL scoring race through the first few weeks, with elite players like Jack Eichel of the Vegas Golden Knights and San Jose Sharks phenom Macklin Celebrini hot on his trail. The way he’s playing, however, indicates he could continue accumulating points in bunches and stay on top of the leaderboard for the rest of the season.
Islanders’ Star Rookie Continues to Impress
Speaking of impressive starts, New York Islanders rookie defenseman Matthew Schaefer continues to do things rarely seen by an 18-year-old in the NHL. Following his first two-goal game, Schaefer now leads the entire rookie class in scoring with 10 points in 12 games. He also is tied for third among NHL defensemen in scoring to start the year, tied with some of the league’s best at the position like Zach Werenski of the Columbus Blue Jackets and Charlie McAvoy of the Boston Bruins.
Schaefer is quickly becoming a star in the NHL. He’s giving the Islanders a franchise anchor that the organization and fanbase can believe in and build around for the next decade, and that will keep improving as his rookie year progresses.
Lightning Struck
The Tampa Bay Lightning started off the 2025-2026 campaign with a pair of losses, but that poor beginning is firmly behind them. After a 4-2 victory over the Utah Mammoth, the Lightning picked up their fifth consecutive win and improved their season record to 6-4-2.
The entire team has played well as the wins keep stacking, but one player who has stood out over their winning streak is center Anthony Cirelli. He’s recorded four goals and three assists during the streak while exceeding 20 minutes of ice time in three of the last five contests.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!