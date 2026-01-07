Canadiens GM Pleased With Ivan Demidov's Early Success

Kent Hughes is extremely pleased with what he's seeing from Ivan Demidov. The Montreal Canadiens general manager spoke glowingly about the young Russian forward's performance during his first season in North America, highlighting how impressive his success has been given the circumstances.

Demidov was expected to be a cornerstone piece when the Canadiens selected him in the 2024 NHL Draft. Hughes made it clear that those expectations haven't changed, and if anything, they've been reinforced by what the organization has witnessed so far.

"When we drafted him, we expected Ivan to be a very important player for us," Hughes said. The GM emphasized that the franchise views Demidov as a crucial part of their long-term plans and rebuilding process.

Adjustment Challenges

Hughes acknowledged the difficulty of what Demidov has faced in making the transition from Russia to Montreal. Moving to a completely different country with a new language, culture and hockey system presents obstacles that go far beyond what happens on the ice.

"It's not easy when you travel overseas to a very different country," Hughes explained. The adjustment period for international players can be lengthy and complicated, requiring patience from both the player and organization.

What makes Demidov's performance even more remarkable is how he's handled everything off the ice while still producing at a high level. Hughes pointed to the non-hockey challenges as particularly impressive given the circumstances.

"With all the non-hockey things he had to deal with and have the success he's having, is impressing," the GM said. That ability to compartmentalize and focus on hockey despite dealing with significant life changes shows the mental strength and maturity Montreal hoped to see.

Production and Impact

Demidov has delivered on the ice since joining the Canadiens organization. His offensive creativity and playmaking ability have been evident, validating the team's decision to invest a high draft pick in acquiring him. The skill level is undeniable, and he's showing he can translate that talent to North American hockey.

The young forward's chemistry with other members of Montreal's young core has been particularly encouraging. Building those connections early in his career will be crucial as the Canadiens continue developing their roster around players like Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield and Juraj Slafkovsky.

Long-Term Vision

Hughes' comments reflect the organization's patience with Demidov's development. Rather than rushing him or placing unrealistic expectations on immediate results, Montreal is taking a measured approach that accounts for the adjustment period required for international players.

The GM's satisfaction with Demidov's performance suggests the Canadiens believe they have another cornerstone piece in place. As Montreal continues building toward contention, having Demidov develop into the important player they envisioned on draft day will be critical to the franchise's success.

