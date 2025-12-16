Former Alabama HC Purchases Minority Stake in Predators

While former Alabama football head coach Nick Saban might be done game planning on the gridiron, he’s still found ways to make himself busy. He’s been on the desk of ESPN’s College GameDay and has also appeared as a talking head on much of the network’s college football programming.

But that’s not where it ends for Saban.

In a press release sent out by the Nashville Predators and majority owner Bill Haslam, it was announced that Dream Sports Ventures LLC, an entity controlled by Saban and his business partner Joe Agresti, had purchased a minority stake in the team.

According to the press release, Saban and Agresti, who also control Dream Motor Group — “one of the most successful and fastest-growing dealership groups in the southeastern United States” — are joining a passionate ownership group that’s eager to see the Predators rise up and claim the Stanley Cup.

“Although I am now retired as a coach, I still possess a competitive nature and a great passion for sports,” Saban said in the press release. “Being involved with a sports team in Nashville has always been a goal, and the opportunity to partner in the Predators with a class act like Bill Haslam created the perfect scenario for us. The Preds are a great organization with a fantastic brand, and we are excited to be part of the future success of the franchise.”

Haslam expressed a similar sentiment, stating that he was “looking forward to having Coach Nick Saban and Joe Agresti as part of our ownership group.”

“Coach is one of the all-time greats in college football history and one of the winningest coaches in all of sports,” Haslam said. “We are excited to have him join us in our pursuit of championships on the ice in Nashville.”

The Best College Football Coach of All Time

Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban leads his players on to the field before the 2022 CFP college football national championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Throughout his 27 years as a head coach in college football, Saban spent time at places like Toledo, Michigan State, LSU and Alabama. He won seven national championships — one with LSU and the rest with Alabama — and accumulated a 292-72-1 record. Saban won 12 conference championships in his career, including 11 in the SEC.

He also coached in the NFL with the Cleveland Browns as their defensive coordinator from 1991-94, as well as serving as the head coach of the Miami Dolphins from 2005-06.

Nashville’s Never Been Atop the Mountain

The Predators have never been able to win hockey’s greatest prize, but with some fresh faces within the ownership group, fans in Nashville hope that changes in the near future. With how this season has started, however, that dream might have to wait a bit, as the Predators are one of the worst teams in the NHL.

While Saban won’t actually be behind the bench coaching the team, perhaps the winning attitude he brings to the table will help change the fortunes of the Predators in the present and beyond.

