Predators Captain Returning From Injury for Avalanche Matchup
The Nashville Predators are finally back from Sweden after recently taking on the Pittsburgh Penguins at the NHL's Global Series, and they are getting some good news. They will be getting their captain back in their lineup.
Defenseman Roman Josi is set to make his return to the Predators lineup after having missed the past 12 games with an upper-body injury. That is a massive boost for the Predators as Josi is usually on their top defensive pairings and sees a ton of ice time.
The Predators also just play better as a team when Josi is in the lineup, as no team wants to be without their captain and one of their main on-ice contributors for long with an injury. Josi unfortunately had to miss the Global Series against the Penguins, but was still with the Predators on the trip supporting the team.
Josi figures to slot right back in on the first defensive pairing for the Predators right next to left-handed defenseman Nicolas Hague. Hague is a newcomer for the Predators this season as he was traded to Nashville from the Vegas Golden Knights over the offseason. But with Josi back now, him and Hague figure to get chemistry playing together and forming a solid defensive pairing.
Josi is the backbone of the Predators and he is always missed when down with an injury
It is no secret that whenever Josi gets hurt and has to miss time, that the Predators seem to miss his presence pretty badly. It is very evident on the ice game in and game out that he seriously helps keep the blueline as stable as possible.
While Josi was out, the Predators had to do what they could to shuffle the defensive group and find what works till they knew when the captain was going to return. Missing 12 games is not too long, but considering he is the captain of the team, it seems like a long time.
But head coach Andrew Brunette should be delighted to have his superstar on the backend and his captain back in his lineup against the red-hot Avalanche. The Avalanche have been one of the league's best teams so far this season with a record of 14-1-5 and leading the Central Division.
But with Josi being back in the lineup, it might get a bit tougher for Colorado. This game was expected to be a good matchup, and becomes an even better watch with Josi returning.
