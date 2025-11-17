Maple Leafs, Predators HC Lead Hot Seat Watchlist
Several teams, like the Buffalo Sabres, Nashville Predators and Toronto Maple Leafs, are struggling through hard times to begin the NHL season. Each team is outside of the playoff picture and have significant challenges to overcome in order to return to contention.
If things don't change soon, these teams might have to consider the nuclear option: firing their head coaches. This might not happen immediately, but the hot seat is quickly filling as the Maple Leafs, Predators and Sabres all scramble for answers.
Craig Berube - Toronto Maple Leafs
The Maple Leafs are in a tough place. They have an 8-9-2 record, tying them for the second-worst record in the Eastern Conference. The big issue plaguing this team is that they are one of the worst-performing defenses so far this season. So far, they've allowed a total of 72 goals in 19 games. Their average of 3.79 goals per game is the second-most allowed in the NHL so far this season.
The Leafs were expected to take a hit after losing superstar forward Mitch Marner, but this step back is considerable. They look like a team rebuilding, rather than a team chasing the Stanley Cup, and something has to change quickly to get them back on track.
Berube is in just his second season with the Leafs, and to his credit, he's coming off a division title in his first year with Toronto. Allegiances run thin for head coaches, however, and the Maple Leafs can't afford to miss the postseason with Auston Matthews still in his prime.
Andrew Brunette - Nashville Predators
The Predators showed a tremendous amount of faith and confidence in Andrew Brunette when they kept him around after a dismal 2024-2025 season. So far this year, things are looking even worse in Nashville. The Preds are 6-10-4 through their first 20 games and one of just a few teams that are clearly outside of the playoff picture.
He's shown he can be a strong head coach with a better roster, evidenced by his time as an interim head coach with the Florida Panthers and his first season as the Predators' coach, but times are tough in Nashville. Because of that, he's one of the likeliest candidates to be handed his walking papers.
Lindy Ruff - Buffalo Sabres
The 65-year-old Ruff is in his second season of his second tenure as the Sabres' head coach, but maybe he should have stayed a one-time coach of the Sabres. So far, things have gone poorly under Ruff. They went 36-39-7 for 79 points last season, and sit in the basement of the Eastern Conference as the 2025-2026 campaign progresses.
It's not all on the well-respected bench boss, but he's the next one to be held accountable. Unless the Sabres turn things around quickly, this will be the final campaign of Ruff's second go-around in Buffalo.
