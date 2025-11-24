Devils’ Cody Glass Returning vs. Red Wings
The New Jersey Devils have announced that forward Cody Glass will see his return to the ice against the Detroit Red Wings.
Puck drop is slated for 7:00 p.m. EST on Nov. 24 in the Devils' return to Prudential Center following five consecutive road games. Glass was previously placed on injured reserve retroactive to Nov. 12 due to an upper-body injury. It's being reported the veteran center will slot into a third-line role.
Devils' Team Reporter Amanda Stein posted on X that Glass participated in morning skate wearing a regular practice jersey and was centered between Evgenii Dadonov and Connor Brown, based on line rushes.
Glass Officially in Lineup Against Red Wings
Glass was originally selected at No. 6 overall by the Vegas Golden Knights back in 2017. He was eventually traded to New Jersey by the Pittsburgh Penguins in March of 2025.
The Devils are coming off a 6-3 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers, which also featured the Flyers scoring three goals in 26 seconds — the fastest three goals by Philadelphia in franchise history since 1979.
Fans reacted positively to the news on social media, with many believing that Glass will bring some much needed energy to the lineup. His four-game absence follows a seven-game absence earlier in the season due to an upper-body issues, though it's unclear if the two problems are related.
Glass, 26, has 96 points on his career so far (262 games) across 38 goals and 58 assists. The Winnipeg, Canada native has three points on the season as of press time from 10 games played.
Following morning skate, the Devils officially posted that Glass will be back in action against Detroit.
There is also speculation that Juho Lammikko will not see play, in addition to Jack Hughes, Brett Pesce and Zack MacEwen all on injured reserve.
Following play against the Red Wings, the Devils will also host the St. Louis Blues on Nov. 26 before hitting the road to take on the Buffalo Sabres.
Glass's stands at 6'3", weighing 201-pounds and will strengthen depth for the Devils down the middle. He finished the 2024-25 NHL season with 22 points across both New Jersey and Pittsburgh.
Entering play against Detroit, the Devils currently have 27 points in the Metropolitan Division, with a 13-7-1 overall record.
