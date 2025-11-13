Devils' Brenden Dillon Slapped With Maximum Fine
The New Jersey Devils wrapped up their latest matchup against the Chicago Blackhawks, and although they managed to edge out the Blackhawks during an overtime thriller, it was anything but a seamless game. Now, one of the Devils' stars is facing repercussions for his dangerous actions that led to a tight 4-3 victory.
New Jersey defenseman Brenden Dillon was the primary player in question after boarding Chicago's Tyler Bertuzzi with 17:16 on the clock during the first period. Following the incident, Dillon received a minor boarding penalty.
Bertuzzi didn't appear to be flustered or injured by the encounter, but that doesn't take away from the severity of the situation. Dillon has formed a habit of playing aggressively on the ice, and this wasn't the only major hit to take place against the Blackhawks. He also delivered a brutal check to Connor Bedard.
Brenden Dillon Fined
After such a chaotic night, much of which can be attributed to 35-year-old Dillon, it was only a matter of time before a fine was announced. When taking into account what happened, it's no surprise that he received the maximum amount.
"New Jersey's Brenden Dillon has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for boarding Tyler Bertuzzi," as reported by NHL Player Safety.
Despite the fine, it's unlikely that Dillon will quickly change his ways during games. He is a fierce competitor through and through, but it can't be denied that some of his strategies have been outright dangerous, including last night's debacle involving Bertuzzi.
In February of 2024, Dillon was caught up in some drama once again when playing for the Winnipeg Jets and faced a three-game suspension after making an illegal check to the head of Pittsburgh Penguins' center Noel Acciari. As a result, Dillon received a match penalty and had to forfeit a jaw-dropping $60,937.50 which was sent toward the Players' Emergency Assistance Fund.
Dating back even further was a 2017 suspension after he was called for slashing during a matchup against the San Jose Sharks. Considering his history, it's quite clear that he has made a habit of aggressive play on the ice.
Many had hoped that Dillon would tone it down for the sake of safety, but it doesn't look like that has been the case this year. Time will tell how things play out for him, but for now, he is left to deal with the $5,000 fine.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!