Devils Fans Remain Optimistic Following Tough Homestand

Normally referred to as "the Hughes Bowl," December of 2025's matchup between the New Jersey Devils and the Vancouver Canucks was a completely different game than recent years past.

The evening hours of Dec. 12 saw the Vancouver Canucks trade their captain over to the Minnesota Wild in exchange for center Marco Rossi, defenseman Zeev Buium, forward Liam Ohgren and a 2026 first round pick. The name of the former Vancouver captain? Quinn Hughes — the eldest of the three Hughes brothers.

The other brothers in the NHL of this particular family are Jack and Luke Hughes. Both are on the Devils' roster. However, given the trade and Jack being out due to injury, this year's matchup resulted in only Luke being featured on the Prudential Center ice out of the three brothers.

One of the more popular games on the year due to the fanfare surrounding the potential of seeing three brothers on the same sheet of ice, this particular game ended in a 2-1 result in the Canucks' favor.

Devils' Fans React to Recent Homestand, 2-1 Loss to Vancouver Canucks

During the intermission between the second and third period, a group of dozens of fans in attendance met up to exchange hockey cards, photo prints and more. Postgame, those same fans met up outside the Prudential Center near the players' exit.

They spoke to Breakaway on SI's Jennifer Streeter and gave her their thoughts on the game.

"The New Jersey Devils community is probably one of the best communities I've ever been a part of," Mia said to Breakaway On SI in an exclusive. "Since I do photography I got to print out photos of players and hand those out. [Our community of fans] is so welcoming.

"I think Luke worked hard to get all over the ice," said Ellie. "It seemed like I would look down for a second and he had already done something else by that point and I would have to catch up. I liked what I saw today."

Luke, a defenseman, scored New Jersey's lone goal of the game in the second period. He was assisted by Dawson Mercer and Jesper Bratt. Goaltender Jacob Markstrom got the nod between the pipes, saving 13 on 15 shots against.

Fellow Devils' fan Alayna Keirn excitedly said Markstrom's goaltending stuck out to her while watching the game against the Canucks.

"I think that Markstrom had a really good performance compared to his last few starts," Keirn said. "Taking those two early penalties that Vancouver capitalized on might have people still throwing some shade towards Markstrom but the biggest issue was how the penalty kill played in front of him. His performance throughout the second and third periods were a nice showcase of the type of goaltending fans like to see from him."

New Jersey's Cody Glass had a TOI of 16:06. Over the most recent four games, he has a total of four points.

Kate — a New Jersey local whose known as a Glass expert online — is a season ticket holder.

"[Cody Glass] is a really important part to the team." Kate said. "You can tell that the Devils do better when he plays. He's always giving 100% ... he's constantly rushing to the puck and he's a very admirable player."

Jake DeBrusk and Buium were the goal scorers for the Canucks, with both Devils' players and head coach Sheldon Keefe postgame expressing a desire for a much needed improvement on the penalty kill.

The game against Vancouver marked the conclusion of a three-game homestand; the Devils lost 8-4 to Tampa Bay prior to defeating the Ducks 4-1 and then falling to Vancouver. New Jersey and its fans now turn their attention to facing off against the Vegas Golden Knights and Utah Mammoth on the road.

"I'm upset, but there are some things we can take away from the win [over Anaheim] and move forward," said Ashley. "We had a closed door meeting Thursday night ... They looked great on Saturday but were a little flat today until the end. Is it the snow or whatever that knocked them off? I don't know but let's see how they handle this loss and go into a two game travel and take it from there."

Fans who came in for "the Hughes Bowl" also shift their focus to when Quinn's new team of the Wild host the Devils on Jan. 12. Per a recent development of Jack returning to skating on the practice rink, there is a chance all three brothers will see play throughout that particular matchup.

