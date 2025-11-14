Devils' Jack Hughes Suffers Freak Hand Injury
In the midst of an away stretch, the New Jersey Devils had a team dinner. Apparently, the joyous occasion unfortunately resulted in a "freak accident" injury for star player Jack Hughes.
The dinner had already made waves across social media due to the team running into Barstool Sports' Frank Fleming while at the restaurant. Pictures were posted across X, with Devils beat reporter Daniel Amoia clarifying the circumstances surrounding the dinner and the run in. Exact details of Hughes's specific injury are unknown as of presstime, but multiple sources are reporting he slipped and cut his hand in an accident at the event.
New Jersey has since also posted that Hughes is out with a non-hockey, hand injury and is being evaluated back in New Jersey, with an update to be provided at a later time.
Hughes Status Looms in the Air for Devils
Hughes leads the Devils in goals (10) and points (20) in 17 games this season. He had two assists in the 4-3 overtime win against the Chicago Blackhawks earlier this week.
The Devils next visit the Washington Capitals on Nov. 15, and Hughes, 24, is not expected to play in that game.
Hughes was the No. 1 overall selection back in the 2019 NHL Draft. He currently totals 371 points (151 goals, 220 assists) across his seven seasons of play in the league so far. He was named to the United States roster for the 4 Nations Face-Off during the 2024-25 season.
New Jersey is 12-4-1 and atop the Metropolitan Division entering Friday.
Hughes' older brother and captain of the Vancouver Canucks, Quinn, has already been named to the Team USA roster for the 2026 Olympics in Milan. Jack was also expected to be named to the roster, which is due in a little over one month on Dec. 31. The pair's younger brother — Luke — is also on the Devils' roster and was recently given a historic seven-year contract ($63,000,000, $9,000,000 AAV).
Last season, Jack sustained a shoulder injury back in March that cut his season short and led to him undergoing surgery. Jack kept to his expected injury timeline and was off to his previously mentioned hot start of 10 goals and 20 points in his first 17 games of the year.
All three Hughes brothers could also see play against and/or with each other on Dec. 14, when the Devils host the Canucks at Prudential Center. Jack was unavailable last year for what fans call "the Hughes Bowl" due to the previously referenced shoulder injury.
