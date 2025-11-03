Canucks' Quinn Hughes Makes Huge Injury Announcement
It's official; the Vancouver Canucks will have their captain Quinn Hughes back in the lineup as they take on the Nashville Predators in their final game of a three-game road trip.
Hughes previously caught a flight in order to return to Canucks practice ahead of play against the Predators on Nov. 3, but whether or not he'd still be in the lineup had not yet been disclosed by the Vancouver franchise. Vancouver started a three-game road stretch with a 4-3 shootout win over the St. Louis Blues down a number of key players due to injury; but the Canucks have since revealed Hughes will be back in action on the Smashville ice.
In nine games this season, Hughes had seven points (one goal, six assists) prior to injury and missing the past four games — which was reportedly a groin injury.
Quinn Hughes Officially in Lineup at Nashville Predators
Hughes initially returned to practice on Nov. 2.
"I feel good. I'm ready to play," Hughes said on Nov. 3 ahead of play at Nashville. "Obviously, it's the worst missing games and it felt really good coming into the season too so it is what it is, I think with the schedule everyone is going to go through things, but [I'm] excited to be back. We've been playing hard and — obviously — two points would be nice."
Puck drop is slated for 8:30 p.m. EST between the Canucks and Nashville, in a matchup that will surely see more national attention following a viral skit on the most recent rendition of Saturday Night Live which was centered around the Predators.
Hughes, only 25, has already established himself as a legend in Vancouver. After he became the 15th captain in franchise history, he was also the 2024 Norris Trophy winner and led all defensemen in the NHL with his career-high of 92 points. Hughes most recently broke the Canucks' record for most career points scored by a defenseman on Oct. 11 — he now sits with 416 total career points.
Eight Canucks — Hughes, Conor Garland, Nils Höglander, Derek Forbort, Teddy Blueger, Filip Chytil, Jonathan Lekkerimäki and Victor Mancini — were initially reported as out at the start of the current away slate.
Hughes signed a six-year, $47.1 million contract (average annual value $7.85 million) with the Canucks in 2021, which expires in 2027.
The Canucks will finally return home to Rogers Arena to host the Chicago Blackhawks on Nov. 5.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!