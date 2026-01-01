Devils' Jack Hughes Chosen to Unveil Team USA Rosters

New Jersey Devils' star center Jack Hughes will help unveil the Team's USA Men’s, Women’s & Paralympic Ice Hockey teams for the the upcoming 2026 Milano Cortina Olympics.

Per previous reporting from Breakaway On SI and an announcement from Team USA, the U.S. Olympic Men's and Women's Ice Hockey Teams — alongside the Olympic Sled Hockey Team — will be revealed live during the 8:00 a.m. EST hour of Jan. 2's show in New York City at approximately 8:25 a.m. EST. Show anchors will reveal the three rosters, before being joined by a member of each team to go into more detail on the Olympics and Paralympics as Team USA readies for Milan. Hughes has been selected for the men's team, while Laila Edwards and Declan Farmer will represent the women's team and Sled.

Fans of American ice hockey can tune in via TODAY on NBC or Peacock.

Six players were previously named to the initial men's Team USA roster back in June, consisting of forwards Jack Eichel, Auston Matthews, Brady Tkachuk, Matthew Tkachuk and defensemen Charlie McAvoy in addition to Jack's older brother of Qunn Hughes.

Men's Team USA Roster Details Continue to Swirl Ahead of Approaching Unveiling

Bill Guerin, who is also the president of hockey operations and general manager for the Minnesota Wild (Hughes's current team following a blockbuster trade), is serving as the general manager for U.S. Men's Olympic Ice Hockey Team at the 2026 Olympic Winter Games.

Guerin is joined by USA Hockey executive director Pat Kelleher and assistant executive director John Vanbiesbrouck, as well as Edmonton Oilers GM Stan Bowman, New York Rangers GM Chris Drury, New Jersey Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald, Wild assistant GM Chris Kelleher and Florida Panthers GM Bill Zito. Rangers coach Mike Sullivan, who will all coach the Americans in Italy.

Per reporting from The Athletic, Guerin and co. recently met in Minnesota to make the final decisions for the men's roster.

Roster deadlines for submission were due Dec. 31, with Hockey Canada having already announced that same day.

ESPN's Emily Kaplan is currently reporting that Clayton Keller, Tage Thompson and Seth Jones are all on lock to join the USA roster. It has also been reported that the New York Rangers' Adam Fox did not get placed on the roster.

The most recent medal for America was at the 2010 Olympics in Vancouver. NHL legend and Team Canada's Sidney Crosby’s “Golden Goal” in overtime resulted in a silver medal for the United States. In addition, Team USA has already unveiled their jerseys for the Milan games.

Just announced at the end of the Sunday Night Football broadcast tonight - this Friday morning, January 2nd on the TODAY show, the full rosters for Team USA’s Men’s, Women’s & Paralympic Ice Hockey teams will be unveiled by Declan Farmer, Laila Edwards, & #NJDevils Jack Hughes! — Josh (@joshlangerr) December 29, 2025

Given it was previously announced that members of each team will be selected for the TODAY show appearance, it can only be expected that Jack will be announcing himself as having made the cut.

Jack has 373 points on his league career across 152 goals and 221 assists — including 22 points from this year as he recently returned from injury, just in time for the

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!