Islanders Defenseman Makes Season Debut Following Alexander Romanov's Injury
New York Islanders' defenseman Adam Boqvist has now seen his season debut against the Ottawa Senators.
Boqvist skated in place of Alexander Romanov, who is now listed as day-to-day status due to an upper body injury after missing practice on Friday. Romanov had yet to pick up a point in the previous four games so far this season, but has had 15 hits and 12 blocked shots. Boqvist was seen skating in his place on the left side with Tony DeAngelo against the Senators.
By the start of the third period against Ottawa, the Islanders were down 4-3 and Boqvist had 14 shifts across 11:54 TOI, for one block.
The Islanders and Senators each kept the crowd at the Canadian Tire Centre busy in the middle frame, with each team posting three goals in the period.
Last season, Boqvist played 17 games for the Islanders last season, recording eight points (two goals, six assists).
Ahead of the lineup change, head coach Patrick Roy said both Romanov and Boqvist have a similar play style that is helpful for the New York roster.
"[They're] more like puck moving and skills guys," Roy said. "But they're both very good hockey players, so I'm sure they're going to find a way to make their mark here today."
This past offseason, Romanov was handed an eight-year extension with an average annual cap hit of around $6.25 million. He has since struggled on the year so far, recently posting a turnover against Winnipeg that resulted in the Jets' fourth goal in the eventual 5-2 loss for New York.
DeAngelo previously said his pairing with Romanov could use some work.
“We gotta get better,” DeAngelo said. “Little better today, but still two goals, out there for two breakdowns. Just gotta clean it up. We got a lot of trust in Rommy, so we’ll be fine.”
Boqvist was claimed off waivers by the Islanders from the Florida Panthers in January 2025. As of presstime, he is just one point away from the coveted 100 and has scored 27 goals while logging 72 assists. Standing at 6'0", weighing 195-pounds — Boqvist's career-high season came in 2022-23 with the Columbus Blue Jackets for 24 points.
Originally drafted by the Chicago Blackhawks, Boqvist was selected with the No. 8 pick in the 2018 NHL Draft.
Prior to conclusion of play against the Senators, the Islanders had a 1-3-0 record on the year compared to Ottawa's 2-3-0. The New York franchise is coming off finishing the 2024-25 season with a record of 35-35-12 — missing the playoffs for the first time since 2021-22.
