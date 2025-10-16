Rangers Left Wing Drawing Trade Interest
New York Rangers prospect Brennan Othmann was previously sent down to the AHL Hartford Wolf Pack ahead of the 2025-26 NHL season.
Othmann was coming off seeing NHL play last season in addition to a more recent strong showing at rookie camp and in two games against Philadelphia Flyers prospects. He was sent down to Hartford back in late September. According to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, this move has since resulted in conversations with other clubs.
The left wing may be in talks with other franchises in discussion for a trade — prompting a fresh start not with the Rangers.
The Blueshirts originally selected Othmann was the No. 16 overall selected in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. Entering the draft, he was placed on the 2020 OHL All-Rookie.
This preseason, the 2021 first-round pick appeared in all four preseason games to date and only tallied one point — which was a power play goal against the New York Islanders in a 5-4 loss for preseason Game 3.
New head coach Mike Sullivan previously said Othmann needed to improve in several areas of his play.
“A lot of the discussion we had just talked about conscientious play, attention to detail defensively, away from the puck. Playing within structure. Having some predictability and reliability and dependability around his game,” Sullivan said of Othmann. “I think if he can add more detail around those things — and essentially that’s what it boils down to, it’s attention to detail in all zones on both sides of the puck, in particular the defensive side of the puck.”
Throughout the 2024-25 league season, the 22 year old appeared in 22 games for the Rangers and tallied two points. However, he was largely limited to fourth-line minutes.
This marks the third straight year Othmann has started out with the Wolf Pack since going pro. He scored 21 goals as a rookie with Hartford in 2023-24, and then spent two months on the sidelines last season following an early-season upper-body injury.
Othmann most recently registered one assist and a plus-one rating in his season debut at Hartford last weekend. The Rangers are unlikely to recoup a first-round pick for him by shopping him now — particularly with his limited NHL track record — but a second-rounder is within question – or a change-of-scenery swap for a prospect at a similar point in their development.
Fellow youngster Noah Laba got the nod for an opening-night roster spot in favor of the 6’0″ winger.
The Rangers have also recently placed Vincent Trocheck (upper-body) on long term injured reserve. Scott Morrow has also been recalled from Hartford.
