Rangers Send Developing Forward to AHL
The New York Rangers have trimmed their training camp roster down by 11 players.
The Rangers and General Manager/President Chris Drury announced that Brennan Othmann, along with Dylan Roobroeck, Bryce McConnel-Barker, Carey Terrance, Blake Hillman, Dylan Garand, and Talyn Boyko have been assigned to the AHL affiliate of the Hartford Wolf Pack.
Additionally, Brendan Brisson and Connor Mackey have been placed on waivers and will also report to the Wolf Pack in the event they clear. Brendan Scanlin, who is also dealing with an injury, was also assigned to Hartford to continue his previously established conditioning stint.
Fans also learned that captain J.T. Miller — who was previously injured in practice on Monday — in addition to Sam Carrick have been listed as day-to-day status.
Othmann's roster transaction comes as the biggest headline from this latest development, as the left winger is coming off seeing NHL play last season in addition to a more recent strong showing at rookie camp and in two games against Philadelphia Flyers prospects.
Though, the moves comes after the 2021 first-round pick appeared in all four preseason games to date and only tallied one point — which was a power play goal against the New York Islanders in a 5-4 loss for preseason Game 3.
Rangers new head coach coach Mike Sullivan stated that he’s clearly communicated to the 22-year-old what areas must be improved on moving forward.
“A lot of the discussion we had just talked about conscientious play, attention to detail defensively, away from the puck. Playing within structure. Having some predictability and reliability and dependability around his game,” Sullivan previously said on Tuesday of Othmann. “I think if he can add more detail around those things — and essentially that’s what it boils down to, it’s attention to detail in all zones on both sides of the puck, in particular the defensive side of the puck.”
Throughout the 2024-25 league season, the 22 year old appeared in 22 games for the Rangers and tallied two points.
Nathan Aspinall was also recently sent back to his OHL club of the Flint Firebirds. Fellow youngsters Gabe Perreault and Noah Laba have remained on the roster in favor of Othmann.
