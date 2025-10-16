Senators Star Forward May Require Wrist Surgery
Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk is set to miss a "significant amount of time" due to his right-hand/wrist injury, head coach Travis Green revealed to reporters.
Tkachuk sustained the injury in the club’s 4-1 loss to the Nashville Predators — Ottawa's third game of the year. It appeared to have occurred after a crosscheck hit by Nashville Predators captain Roman Josi in the first period of the Sens' 4-1 Monday loss. Though, Tkachuk did return to log almost 14 minutes of ice time, although he did not record a shift for the final nine minutes of the game in the third frame.
He is expected to miss at least four weeks.
"He's going to miss a significant amount of time. We'll know more in the next 24 hours," Green said. "We don't know exactly, but it's four weeks plus."
Surgery has not yet been ruled out, with the Senators actively seeking a second opinion. Tkachuk is expected to meet with a hand/wrist specialist around the New York area on Wednesday.
This latest development comes as a major blow to the Senators who were hoping for a healthier season from Tkachuk. The left wing missed time last season after suffering a hip injury during the 4 Nations Face-Off while playing for Team USA. He then suffered an upper-body injury in a March 30 game against the Pittsburgh Penguins and Ottawa was eventually eliminated in the first round from their first playoff run in eight years.
Should Tkachuk require surgery, it could put his status with the United States Olympic team into doubt. He was named to the club alongside his brother, Matthew — of the Florida Panthers, late last season — and is supposed to suit up for Team USA in Italy this coming February.
“I don’t want to make more of this than it is,” Green also said. “Guys get injured, and that’s part of it. Not to sound cold, but that’s the sport we play. Guys are going to get hurt. No one wants that, and no one wants to see players get hurt. But we’re also not going to sit here and dwell on it for any amount of time. He’s a big part of our team, and everybody knows that. It’s next man up and that’s our expectation.”
Tkachuk has three assists in three games for Ottawa (1-2-0) this year. He had 55 points (29 goals, 26 assists) in 72 games last season, helping the Senators qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2016-17.
