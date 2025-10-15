Rangers Make Pair of Roster Moves Following Historic Loss
Following a historic loss to the Edmonton Oilers, the New York Rangers have made several roster moves in attempt for adjustments.
The Rangers fell 2-0 at Madison Square Garden during their third home game of the season — making them the very first team in league history to get shut out in each of their first three home games of a season. In the morning after, new head coach Mike Sullivan has placed Vincent Trocheck (upper-body) on long term injured reserve. Scott Morrow has also been recalled from the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack.
Trocheck previously exited Game 2 of the Blueshirts' regular season against the Buffalo Sabres. He was ruled out for the remainder of the contest at the start of the third period. Postgame, Sullivan told media that Trocheck was still being evaluated for an upper-body injury.
It still remains unclear when Trocheck's injury was sustained. He previously wore a full face shield for a majority of the preseason and through both games so far after the Pittsburgh native took a puck to the face in practice.
Trocheck has been with the Rangers since he was signed as a free agent back in July, 2022. The 32 year old has 579 points on his career (223 goals, 356 assists) across his 803 games played so far. Him being placed on LTIR will be a loss for the Rangers — in order to qualify a player must be expected to miss at least 10 games and 24 days of the NHL season.
As previously mentioned, defenseman Morrow has been recalled in a corresponding move.
Morrow, 22 years old , split the 2024-25 season between the NHL’s Carolina Hurricanes and the AHL’s Chicago Wolves. He recorded six points (one goal, five assists) in 14 games with the Hurricanes and 39 points (13 goals, 26 assists) in 52 games with the Wolves.
He was named to the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic and was named to the AHL’s Top Prospects Team following the season.
Morrow was acquired by the Rangers back in July, 2025 in the trade to the Carolina Hurricanes for defenseman K'Andre Miller. He's signed to a three-year, $2.75 million entry-level deal.
These moves come in wake of the Rangers have failed to score score on their first 90 shots on goal at home. This marks the second-longest streak of being shut out at home to begin a season in NHL history behind the now-defunct 1928-29 Pittsburgh Pirates. The previous longest in modern era among teams that still exist was 155:17 by the Florida Panthers back in 2001.
