Hurricanes Make Two Key Roster Moves Ahead of Sharks Game
The Carolina Hurricanes have recalled defenseman Charles Legault from AHL affiliate Chicago Wolves. Goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov has also been placed on injured reserve, retroactive to Oct. 5th.
This latest development comes as Legault could see his NHL debut during the upcoming matchup against the San Jose Sharks during the Hurricanes' six-game western road trip. Kochetkov is out due to a lower-body injury and previously missed a few skates during the final days of training camp. These latest moves come in the midst of defenseman Jaccob Slavin currently being evaluated for injury as well.
By recalling Legault, the Hurricanes have given head coach Rod Brind’Amour another blueliner to work with in the case that Slavin misses the upcoming road stretch.
Puck drop is slated for 10:00 p.m. EST for Carolina's play against the Sharks at SAP Center. The Hurricanes will then take on the Anaheim Ducks and Los Angeles Kings.
Legault — 22 years old — has appeared in one AHL game this season with Chicago, registering five penalty minutes and a plus-two rating. He's completed his first professional season in 2024-25, totaling 14 points (three goals, 11 assists) and a plus-11 rating in 63 games with the Wolves. Legault was selected by the Hurricanes in the fifth round, as the No. 139 overall selection, at the 2023 NHL Draft.
He is recently coming off dropping the gloves in Chicago's season-opener.
Kochetkob, the 26-year-old netminder, has 116 games played across his league career on 65 wins and 10 shutouts.
In the absence of Kochetkob, the Canes have been alternating between Frederik Andersen and Brandon Bussi. Andersen started the season 2-0 with a 2.89 GAA.
So far, Carolina had adjusted to the loss of Slavin by slotting in veteran Mike Reilly onto the left side. However, Legalt brings an element of size — 6'4", 220-pounds — over Reilly who brings over 10 years of experience (124 points, 18 points and 106 assists) in the league.
Reilly signed a one-year, $1.1 million contract with the Hurricanes following free agency.
The Carolina Hurricanes finished the 2024-25 season with an overall record of 47-30-5 and were eliminated following a 5-3 loss in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Final.
Carolina is currently 2-0 on the year so far after posting a 6-3 win over the New Jersey Devils and then a 4-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers after only winning one of their six preseason games.
