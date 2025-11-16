Rangers Split Coaching vs. Red Wings, Mike Sullivan Steps Away
On Nov. 16, the New York Rangers will host the Detroit Red Wings on Madison Square Garden ice without their head coach.
The Rangers' Public Relations department posted on X that Mike Sullivan has stepped away due to personal reasons. David Quinn and assistant coach Joe Sacco will be splitting the head coaching duties for the evening.
Puck drop is slated for 7 p.m. EST against the Red Wings.
David Quinn, Joe Sacco Coaching History
Quinn is a former Rangers head coach himself. He stood behind the bench from 2018-2021, and reunited with Sullivan in Pittsburgh last season, then followed him back over to the Rangers. He picked up his first NHL regular season win on Oct. 11, 2018, against the San Jose Sharks.
Quinn and Sullivan also used to be teammates during their college at Boston University.
Quinn was the 35th head coach in franchise history and coached the team for three seasons. He compiled a 96-87-25 record across 208 games.
He was fired on May 12, 2021, after the Rangers failed to make the playoffs.
Sacco came under Sullivan's charge in June of 2025 after serving as the interim head coach for the Bruins. He was also a finalist for the Jack Adams trophy during his previous tenure as head coach of the Colorado Avalanche.
The former NHL left winger played across five franchises — Toronto Maple Leafs, Anaheim Ducks, New York Islanders, Washington Capitals and Philadelphia Flyers — and finished his league career with 213 points across 94 goals and 119 assists.
New York is currently 10-7-2 overall with 22 points. The Rangers recently made headlines after activating Vincent Trocheck from long-term injured reserve and placing enforcer Matt Rempe on LTIR.
The Red Wings are 10-7-1, and the Blueshirts will transition to a three game road-trip (Vegas Golden Knights, Colorado Avalanche and Utah Mammoth) following the conclusion of play against Detroit. It is unknown as of presstime whether Sullivan will remain unavailable for the upcoming travels.
The Rangers most recently defeated Detroit 4-1 at Little Caesars Arena on Nov. 7, with Artemi Panarin recording a goal and two assists for three points in the win. In 26 career games against the Red Wings, Panarin has scored 17 goals and added 27 assists for 44 points — the fifth most points he has against a single team in his NHL career to date.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!