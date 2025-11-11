Key Rangers Rookie Tallies First Career Point
While in his season debut for the New York Rangers, 20-year-old Gabe Perreault passed his test.
The right wing was called up from the Hartford Wolf Pack during a home offensive slump for the Rangers. Prior to play against the Nashville Predators, new head coach Mike Sullivan and the Rangers made NHL infamy after being the first team to be shut out in five of their first seven home games since the 1928-29 Pittsburgh Pirates in addition to logging an unfortunate scoreless streak at home that was only somewhat recently broken on Oct. 20. Needless to say, clearly the New York franchise were looking to Perreault to provide a spark.
And, Perreault delivered.
Perreault Records First NHL Point Against Nashville Predators
With an assist on Alexis Lafreniere's power play goal at the 1:23 minute mark of the second period, Perreault earned his first point of his NHL career.
Sullivan said postgame that the entire Rangers' roster was looking to send a message with a win over Nashville.
“The message has been, ‘Let’s continue to understand what that game looks like when we’re at our best,’ and we generate offense, we just haven’t scored as many goals. Tonight, we scored goals," Sullivan said. "Hopefully, that reinforces the process a little bit and just gives us that much more belief that if we play a certain way, we can compete with any team in this league. My hope is that we can use this win tonight as a big boost of confidence for the guys.”
Perreault was originally selected in the first round at No. 23 overall in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft. The right wing previously played for Boston College and led the Eagles in assists with 32, good for fifth nationally during his sophomore season (2024-25). He ranked tied for fourth among NCAA skaters in assists, eighth in points per-game (1.30) and tied for 11th in points.
Prior to this latest call up, Perreault was leading the AHL’s Hartford Wolf Pack in goals (five), assists (five), points (ten), and +/- (+7) through nine games played this season. He currently ranks sixth in rookie scoring in the AHL and was named the AHL Player of the Week for the period ending Nov. 2.
"I think it was really good for me to go down there, play a lot of minutes, work on a lot of the little things that I needed to work on. Hopefully, it translates," Perreault said prior to puck drop.
Forward Jaroslav Chmelař was assigned to Hartford in the midst of Perreault's sixth league game.
Perreault stands at 5'11", weighing 180-pounds and wears No. 94 while shooting left-handed. The Sherbrooke, Quebec native was also named a Hockey East First-Team All-Star and named a nominee for the Hobey Baker Memorial Award, given to NCAA’s top men’s ice hockey player.
With the 6-3 final score, the Rangers officially recorded their first win at home and on MSG ice since April 17. The six goals scored meant the Rangers matched their entire goal production from their first seven home games.
Though, success on the road by the Blueshirts is not to be overlooked, which fans can only hope continues when and if Perreault remains in the lineup; the Rangers next play at Tampa Bay and look to improve on their league-best 7-1-1 road start.
