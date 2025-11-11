Rangers' Veteran Tallies Points in Key Return
Sometimes, it takes a veteran presence on the ice to really make things stick — and it appears that's just the case currently being experienced by the New York Rangers.
Ahead of hosting the Nashville Predators on the evening of Nov. 10th, the Rangers had activated Vincent Trocheck off of long term injured reserve. He was seen earning a regular jersey at the Rangers’ morning skate and announced as being ready for play. Trocheck was previously on LTIR due to an upper-body injury was sustained on Oct. 9 against the Buffalo Sabres.
To say Trocheck made an instant impact on his return would be an understatement.
Trocheck Helps Revive MSG Magic
At the very end of the first period against the Predators, Trocheck was credited an assist on a goal from No. 44 Vladislav Gavrikov. Adam Fox was also granted an assist, with virtually all five skaters touching the puck.
Trocheck coming out hot right out of the gate should not be a surprise — he said before the game started that he stuck to his timeline to return and felt confident with where his body and mind were at.
“I feel good; just glad to be back now,” Trocheck said. “This was in my head, the day I had circled on the calendar. Glad I was able to get back in time."
A league veteran, Trocheck has been with the Rangers since he was signed as a free agent in 2022 and has 579 total points across his career so far; the 32-year-old center is in the midst of 14th year in the NHL.
Trocheck was also then credited with the Rangers' next goal in the second period at the 18:37 mark; this time helping Alexis Lafreniere find the back of the net.
Trocheck, 32, then won the resulting face-off against Michael McCarron and was on the ice as well for the goal that put the Rangers ahead to 4-1 on 11 shots (as of press time).
Earlier this season, the Blushirts made NHL infamy after being the first team to be shut out in five of their first seven home games since the 1928-29 Pittsburgh Pirates in addition to logging an unfortunate scoreless streak at home that was only broken on Oct. 20. The Rangers (7-7-2, prior to conclusion of play against Nashville) most recently lost 5-0 to fellow-city foe — the New York Islanders — 5-0.
The Rangers were in need of a big boost. Trocheck scoring two points within his first 40 minutes back on Madison Square Garden ice certainly qualifies.
