Rangers’ Matt Rempe Injury Status Worsens
For New York Rangers fans, bad news just seems to keep coming.
As revealed ahead of hosting the Nashville Predators, the Rangers have activated Vincent Trocheck off of long term injured reserve but have since placed budding enforcer Matt Rempe on LTIR. Rempe previously left the ice in late Oct. following a fight against Ryan Reaves of the San Jose Sharks. Trocheck was seen on Nov. 10 wearing a regular jersey at the Rangers’ morning skate and will return to play against Nashville.
These latest developments come in the midst of the Rangers being the first team to be shut out in five of their first seven home games since the 1928-29 Pittsburgh Pirates. The Blueshirts (7-7-2) most recently lost 5-0 to fellow-city foe — the New York Islanders — 5-0.
New York Rangers Provide Key Injury Updates
Trocheck's upper-body injury was sustained on Oct. 9 against the Buffalo Sabres. He said he's been looking forward to getting back out on the ice and feels he kept to his desired injury timeline.
“I feel good; just glad to be back now,” Trocheck said. “This was in my head, the day I had circled on the calendar. Glad I was able to get back in time."
Trocheck has been with the Rangers since he was signed as a free agent in 2022 and has 579 total points across his career so far; the 32-year-old center is in the midst of 14th year in the NHL.
Rempe's injury is currently listed as upper body, but rumors have circulated that he is suffering from a broken thumb.
A broken thumb would make sense, with many having pointed out that it looks like one of Rempe's hand makes hard contact with Reaves' helmet during the previously mentioned bout.
Rempe currently has 11 points across his career, in the midst of his third season in the league, across five goals and six assists. The 23 year old who stands at 6"2", weighing 225-pounds has one goal through nine games and is plus-1. The Canadian enforcer primarily plays on a line with Adam Edström and Sam Carrick. Rempe also plays to the front of the net on the Rangers' second power-play unit.
Sullivan and the Rangers have also activated youngster Gabe Perreault who played in five games for the Rangers in 2024-25 and made his NHL debut for the Blueshirts in a 5-4 win against the Minnesota Wild on April 2, 2025. The right winger, 20, is expected to make his season debut against the Predators.
