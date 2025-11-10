Mammoth Rookie Dmitriy Simashev Leaning on Veteran Defender
The Utah Mammoth are one of the fastest rising teams in the NHL this season. The team is off to a strong start, and they’re making their way up the Western Conference standings.
Part of the Mammoth’s rise this year is their group of players taking the next step and an influx of young talent primed for more. Top of that list is first-year defender Dmitriy Simashev. The 20-year-old is in his first full professional season and impressing already.
Fueling Simashev’s impressive rookie season is an older mentor, one he’s leaning heavily on in his debut campaign. Top defenseman and fellow Russian puck-mover Mikhail Sergachev has served as a mentor and leader for Simashev, and that has helped pave the way for success.
An Older Brother for Simashev
The 20-year-old defender brings a complete game to Utah. He’s big, standing 6’4” and just over 200 pounds, and he is able to use that size to his advantage defensively. He’s also an extremely smart player and has the speed to join the rush and recover. Speaking to RG in a recent interview, Simashev described how Sergachev has served as a big brother figure in his first season.
”He’s always there for me – when things go well, he supports me; when they don’t, he’s still there. He’s like an older brother,” he said. “I’m incredibly grateful to him for everything.”
Forming a Dynamic Tandem in Utah
That brotherly bond is helping Simashev adjust and become a strong defenseman already in ther NHL. He has a single point in 16 games, but the offense will come in time.
He's gaining trust in the meantime while skating on a pair with Sergachev. He’s played over 18 minutes of ice time in three consecutive games and raised his average time played to just over 16 minutes.
Playing alongside Sergachev has been a huge influence on Simashev’s game. According to game data from MoneyPuck, the tandem has played just over 155 minutes of even strength ice time together. The Mammoth are currently being outscored 7-4 at even strength with this tandem on the ice, but that doesn't tell the full story.
The pair has continued to improve as they've played more time together. Despite being outscored, the shot attempts have not been as lopsided. The shot attempt split has been perfectly even through 16 games, demonstrating that the opportunities are still happening despite a failure to convert. Their chemistry off the ice seemingly powering their rising chemistry on it.
”I think the coaches noticed how well we understood each other, so they put us together,” he said. “I don’t remember exactly which game was our first – I think it was against Chicago in the third period. We played really well, and the coaches saw that our chemistry off the ice carries over onto it.”
Fueling a Hopeful Playoff Run
The Mammoth have to continue climbing in a crowded Central Division and the Western Conference, but there is rising hope for the team.
If the team is going to continue this run and make a postseason run, this defensive pairing is crucial. As Simashev progresses through his rookie season, he continues to lean on the veteran Sergachev. And as they continue improving their game, the Mammoth’s defense is reaching a strong place.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!