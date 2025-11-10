Maple Leafs Legend Eager for Auston Matthews to Break Record
Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews has been a pillar of the organization since they selected him first overall in the 2016 NHL Draft. The now 28-year-old forward is well on his way to becoming one of the greatest scorers in NHL history, but before he hits that, he's closing in on a franchise record that is generating a ton of buzz.
The Maple Leafs captain is just 10 goals away from tying franchise legend Mats Sundin for the most goals in team history. No one is more excited for Matthews to hit and surpass his record than Sundin himself. He spoke to NHL.com about the nearing reality of Matthews taking over the top spot, and he was eager for his record to be broken.
“I can’t wait to see him break my record,” he said.
Endorsing the Player and Person
Not only is Sundin ecstatic to see his record fall, he made it clear that Matthews is the perfect person to overtake him. Sundin credits his leadership and being a great person for how he’s gotten in his career.
”Auston’s not just a superstar, he’s the captain, he’s the leader,” Sundin continued. “Guys look up to him. And getting to know him a bit, he’s also a great person.”
Paving the Way
Matthews has scored nine goals in his first 16 games. It’s pushed his career total to 410 goals in just 645 games, putting him on the best goal scoring pace for an individual career since Alex Ovechkin.
The captain doesn’t care for personal accolades, however, as he made clear following the team’s recent loss to the Carolina Hurricanes. But when asked about what Sundin’s and other legends’ endorsements mean to him as he keeps collecting goals, Matthews admitted it’s those players who paved the way for him and his career.
“It does mean a lot,” he said of receiving Sundin’s endorsement. “Guys like him and Darryl (Sittler) and Dougie (Gilmour) and Wendel (Clark) and Darcy (Tucker), they kind of paved the way for guys like us to come along.”
Challenge for Rest of Season
Matthews is going to surpass Sundin this season, it’s jut a matter of when. More important to Matthews and his teammates in Toronto, however, is trying to take the next step in a crowded Atlantic Division and Eastern Conference.
The Maple Leafs are already going through immense change following the departure of superstar winger Mitch Marner. The offensive burden has fallen even more on Matthews and running mates William Nylander and John Tavares to begin the 2025 campaign. While franchise legends and the organization cheer the prospect of Matthews claiming the title of Leafs’ all-time leading scorer, the Maple Leafs captain and his teammates have their sights set on making a run in the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
