Rangers Finally Recall Young Star Forward
After a long wait for the New York Rangers' fanbase, president and general manager Chris Drury has finally recalled forward Gabe Perreault.
Perreault was leading the AHL’s Hartford Wolf Pack in goals (five), assists (five), points (ten), and +/- (+7) through nine games played this season. He currently ranks sixth in rookie scoring in the AHL and was named the AHL Player of the Week for the period ending Nov. 2. In a corresponding move, forward Jaroslav Chmelař has been assigned to Hartford.
The Rangers next take on the Nashville Predators at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 10. Puck drop is slated for 7:00 p.m. EST.
Perreault, only 20, was originally selected in the first round — No. 23 overall — by the Rangers in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.
The right wing previously played for Boston College and led the Eagles in assists with 32, good for fifth nationally during his sophomore season (2024-25). He ranked tied for fourth among NCAA skaters in assists, eighth in points per-game (1.30) and tied for 11th in points.
Perreault stands at 5'11", weighing 180-pounds and wears No. 94 while shooting left-handed.
The Sherbrooke, Quebec native was also named a Hockey East First-Team All-Star and named a nominee for the Hobey Baker Memorial Award, given to NCAA’s top men’s ice hockey player.
Perreault played in five games for the Rangers in 2024-25 and made his NHL debut for the Blueshirts in a 5-4 win against the Minnesota Wild on April 2, 2025. He also scored the very first goal of the year for the Rangers in the first preseason game against the New Jersey Devils.
Drury and new head coach Mike Sullivan likely made this latest roster transaction in hopes of providing a spark of youth energy — the Rangers are the first team to be shut out in five of their first seven home games since the 1928-29 Pittsburgh Pirates. The Blueshirts (7-7-2) most recently lost 5-0 to fellow-city foe — the New York Islanders — 5-0.
Chmelař, 22, has recorded five points (two goals, three assists) in nine games with the Wolf Pack this season so far. He tallies 29 points in 71 games as a rookie with the club one season ago. He returns to Hartford after having a fight in his debut against the Detroit Red Wings and averaged 7:14 of ice time in his first NHL stint.
Sullivan has previously said that Perreault seeing minutes will be important for his development, meaning it's possible he'll be placed in the Rangers’ top six.
