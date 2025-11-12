Rangers Sign Goalie Spencer Martin to New Contract
New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury has agreed to terms with goaltender Spencer Martin on a two-year contract, the franchise announced on Nov. 12.
The news comes after NHL insider Elliotte Friedman posted to his X account that Martin was on waivers after playing in the KHL until his contract was bought out this very week. Martin, 29, has posted a 24-30-8 record in 66 games across five NHL seasons for the Colorado Avalanche, Vancouver Canucks, Columbus Blue Jackets and Carolina Hurricanes.
Martin — originally picked at No. 63 overall in 2013 — has established a 3.56 goals-against average and .883 save percentage throughout play in the NHL.
As for play in the American Hockey League, the netminder has earned an AHL record of 114-93-24, 2.81 goals against average and .905 save percentage and appeared in eight Calder Cup Playoff games.
Martin began his 2025-26 season with CSKA Moskva of the Kontinental Hockey League and has tallied a 5-6-0 record, 2.69 goals-against average and .905 save percentage. The 6'3", 191-pound goalie split last season between the Hurricanes and the Chicago Wolves of the AHL.
A Brief Look at the NY Rangers' Goaltenders
This latest development for the Rangers comes in the midst of them already having a fairly stacked lineup of netminders in the franchise.
The duo of Igor Shesterkin and Jonathan Quick between the pipes at league play has quickly garnered lots of fan fare for the difficult saves they often post while having to makeup for a sometimes lackluster offense.
Shesterkin has a career GAA of 2.52, with Quick right there alongside him with 2.49.
Quick — lovingly known as "Quicky" by Rangers fans — is a two-time Vezina Trophy finalist and a three-time NHL All-Star selection. Shesterkin has been with the Blueshirts ever since he was drafted at No. 118 overall back in 2014.
Netminder Dylan Garand of the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack has often been looked at as the next goaltender up. Garand was recently given a one-year contract extension back in Aug. after tallying a 20-10-8 record in 39 games for the Wolf Pack during the 2024-25 season.
Talyn Boyko is the other netminder on Hartford's roster.
The Rangers most recently defeated the Nashville Predators at Madison Square Garden in a 6-3 win which also marked New York's first win at home of the 2025-26 season. Youngster Gabe Perreault was called up for his sixth league game to assist in MSG efforts after the Blueshirts became the first team to be shut out in five of their first seven home games since the 1928-29 Pittsburgh Pirates.
Perreault tallied one point in the win over Nashville, with Shesterkin posting 27 saves on 30 shots faced (.900 SV%).
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!