Sharks Legend Joins Hall of Fame With Heartwarming Speech

A San Jose Sharks' legend was honored as one of the eight inductees in the 2025 NHL Hall of Fame class. In typical fashion, he found a way to stand out with his personality.

Nov 23, 2024; San Jose, California; San Jose Sharks former player Joe Thornton waves to the crowd following a ceremony honoring him and retiring his number 19 jersey before a game between the San Jose Sharks and the Buffalo Sabres at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Ezra Shaw/Pool Photo via Imagn Images / Pool Photo-Imagn Images
With the 2025 Hockey Hall of Fame induction officially wrapped, fans across the league honored all-time greats.

From Zdeno Chara, Duncan Keith, Alexander Mogilny, Jennifer Botterill, Brianna Decker, and Joe Thorton — the 2025 class members were all enshrined in one of the highest honors possible for the NHL. Jack Parker and Danièle Sauvageau were also enshrined as builders.

And while every inductee deserved their moment to shine, former San Jose Shark Joe Thornton once again found a way to stand out.

Thorton Stands Out Once Again with Unique Personality, Highlighted in Hall of Fame Induction Speech

Thorton was affectionately known as "Jumbo Joe" and always radiated with energy on and off the ice.

In addition to being known for his energy and beats, Thorton (6'4", 220-pounds) was originally selected No. 1 overall at the 1997 draft by the Boston Bruins. He was traded to the Sharks in 2005 and his career really took off. Thornton won the Art Ross Trophy as the NHL's top scorer in 2005-06, when he had 125 points (29 goals, 96 assists), becoming the first player to win the award after being traded during the season. Thornton also won the Hart Trophy as MVP.

The center also helped Canada win the gold medal at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics and was named MVP of the 2005 IIHF World Championship, where he helped Canada win a silver medal.

Thorton concluded his career after posting 1,539 points (430 goals, 1,109 assists) in 1,714 regular-season games and was known for being an an instant hit with the Sharks and their fanbase. Thorton also finished his career after playing in the NHL All-Star Game six times (2002, 2003, 2004, 2007, 2008, 2009).

In true Thorton fashion, his speech at the 2025 induction ceremony was one to be remembered; he largely thanked all the all-timers who came before him for inspiring his career.

"As long as I could remember, my year consisted of going from road hockey, right to the backyard rink," Thornton said in his tear-filled speech. "So there was only one season for me — it was hockey season. I was Gordie Howe, I was Bobby Orr. I was the great one. I was Johnny Bower, I was the magnificent one. I wanted to be Pat LaFontaine, Cam Neely. Eric Lindros, Stevie Yzerman, and so many more. So, I want to say thanks to all those greats for setting the bar and a dream inside of me.

Thorton also currently has the respect of many current players — with Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews saying it's impossible to say enough good things about Thorton.

"You can't say enough amazing things about him," Matthews said over the weekend. "He's a one-of-one kind of guy ... [I'm] honored to have played with him, call him a friend."

Thorton's career ended following brief stops with the Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers, after leaving a long-lasting legacy with San Jose.

