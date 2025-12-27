Sirens' Allyson Simpson Praises Fans Ahead of Torrent Showdown

Plenty of stick taps, signed hockey and Texas fans were on display at the New York Sirens' open practice ahead of the PWHL's Texas Takeover Tour game.

The New York Sirens will be taking on the Seattle Torrent in Dallas's American Airlines Center in part of the PWHL's 2025-26 Takeover Tour. Dec. 28 will mark the first time the PWHL has ever hosted a game in the Lone Star State, and is the fourth of 16 Takeover Tour stops this year. Puck drop is slated for 5:00 p.m. CST at the DFW venue. However, ahead of time both teams hosted open practice at the StarCenter on Dec. 27, followed by a fan autograph session.

New York is one of the PWHL's six charter franchises and Sirens' defender Allyson Simpson is from Frisco, within the Dallas area.

Post practice, Simpson was seen handing out pucks to fans and stopping for autograph sessions. For her, being on home ice and surrounded by Texas fans is extra special.

PWHL's Allyson Simpson Highlights Fan Support Ahead of Texas Takeover Game

Simpson was already in town for the holidays, celebrating with her Texas-based family.

"I was super lucky that I got to be home with my family and spend my time with them, and luckily didn't have to travel anywhere because I'm already here [in Dallas]," Simpson said to Breakaway On SI following the conclusion of practice. "So that was really nice. And it's kind of surreal having all my PWHL teammates here, and having them in the space that I was in when I was super young."

The Sirens are coming off a 4-3 loss against the Toronto Sceptres on Dec. 21. Simpson, a defender, is a two-time Gold Medal Winner with Team USA in the 2018 Under-18 IIHF World Junior Championship Tournament and has one point on the 2025-26 season so far.

Simpson said she really enjoyed engaging with the fans after she stepped off the practice ice, and recognized that it really highlights the growth of the sport of hockey within the Lone Star state.

"Growing up, I didn't even know that this was a possibility," Simpson said. "It's amazing that these [young] girls [and players] can come out and watch us, and that we can give back to them in that way. I'm in awe of it, and just really, really proud to be a part of it."

Various @PWHL_NewYork players stopping after practice to sign things for fans and hand out pucks pic.twitter.com/hiBnpA4YI1 — Jennifer Streeter (@JennyStreeter3) December 27, 2025

Simpson will also be doing the ceremonial puck drop for the Dec. 27, 7:00 p.m. CST game at American Airlines Center when the Dallas Stars host the Chicago Blackhawks. She will be joined by Hannah Bilka of the Seattle Torrent who is also from the DFW area.

