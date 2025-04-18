Stars Suffer Big Blow Before Game 1
The Dallas Stars are a sneaky team to contend for the Stanley Cup as the 2025 Playoffs are set to begin, but they’ll kickoff the postseason shorthanded. According to Stars head coach Peter DeBoer, Stars leading goal scorer Jason Robertson will be out on a week-to-week basis.
A lower-body injury will keep Robertson out of the Stars lineup for Game 1 of their opening-round series against the Colorado Avalanche.
Robertson suffered the injury in Dallas’ final game of the regular season, a 5-1 loss to the Nashville Predators. The 25-year-old forward played just over six minutes of ice time before leaving the game and not returning.
Despite the injury, Robertson appeared in all 82 regular season games for the Stars and led the team in goals with 35. He also tacked on 45 assists for 80 total points, matching his point production from last season.
The 2024-25 campaign was the third straight season where Robertson appeared in all 82 games. In 2022-23, he picked up a career high 46 goals and 63 assists for 109 total points.
Robertson was the Stars’ leading scorer for the last two years but was surpassed by Matt Duchene this season. Duchene picked up 82 points (30G-52A) just barely beating out Robertson.
The Stars drop the puck against the Avalanche in Dallas for Game 1 tomorrow. The Stars and Avalanche are two evenly matched teams, but losing Robertson is a huge blow for Dallas as they look to improve on their trip to the Western Conference Final last year.
