Jets' Connor Hellebuyck Makes History With Jennings Trophy
Connor Hellebuyck is already to runaway leader for the Vezina Trophy and could very well be in the Hart Trophy conversation, but the Winnipeg Jets superstar goalie is making history with a different award. The Jets concluded their 2024-25 regular season giving up just 191 goals, the lowest number in the league, securing a second straight William M. Jennings Trophy.
The Jennings is given out each year to the goalie or goalie duo who allow the fewest number of goals while playing a minimum of 25 games. Hellebuyck is receiving the Jennings for the second consecutive year, which isn’t new in the NHL, but there’s an added layer making this a historic feat.
Hellebuyck is the first player in NHL history to be the sole recipient of the Jennings Trophy in back-to-back seasons.
The Jennings is often given to a duo of goalies thanks to the growing number of teams with a tandem goalie situation, but Hellebuyck carries a vast majority of the workload in Winnipeg.
Hellebuyck played in 60 games last season leading the Jets with a 37-19-4 record. Backup goalie Laurent Brossoit appeared in 23 games and notched a 15-5-2 record. The two combined for 198 goals against, the lowest in the NHL.
This season, Hellebuyck secured a 47-12-3 record in 62 games played. Backup goalie Eric Comrie played in 20 games with a 9-10-1 record.
The goal count of 191 also includes shootout tallies and is 10 fewer than the second place team, the Los Angeles Kings. The Kings still have a game remaining in their regular season.
The NHL has been handing the Jennings Trophy out annually since the 1981-82 season.
Hellebuyck helped lead the Jets to their first ever President’s Trophy as the team with the best regular season record. With a 56-21-4 record, the Jets finished the 2024-25 season with 116 points and are one of the favorites to run the table in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
The Jets have a history of playoff futility, but if Hellebuyck can continue imitating a brick wall, they should have a good chance at vying for the Cup.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!