NHL's Best Youngsters Deserve Olympic Opportunity
After 12 years away, NHL players are ready to make their long-awaited return to the Winter Olympics when the international stage gets set in 2026 in Italy. Team Canada is sure to enter the tournament as favorites with the United States right on their heels with some growing NHL talent.
Both Canada and the United States kicked off Olympic orientation camps recently with a bevy of high-end talent, but some notable additions to the invite lists. Both Team Canada and Team USA invited a few key youngsters vying for their first crack at the biggest international stage.
For Canada, Chicago Blackhawks star forward Connor Bedard and San Jose Sharks youngster Macklin Celebrini were both invited to camp. The United States invited Utah Mammoth youngster Logan Cooley.
Bedard, Celebrini and Cooley aren’t guaranteed spots on their respective rosters, but giving them key roles on the roster might be the wise move for both squads.
Not only do they each possess great skill and elements that can help a nation secure medals, but their inclusion could be crucial to the future of international play.
Bedard is yet to really hit his stride in the NHL, but heading into his third season with the Blackhawks, he seems ready to finally showcase his superstar talent. In 150 career games, Bedard has notched 45 goals and 83 assists for 128 points.
Injuries held Bedard to 68 games and 61 points (22G-39A) during his rookie season, but that was enough to secure the Calder Trophy as the NHL’s Rookie of the Year. His 67 points (23G-44A) in 2024-25 may not have been at the level he wanted, but it was enough to lead the Blackhawks in scoring.
Even at a young age, Bedard is leading his team the best way he can. Soon enough, he’ll see his hard work pay off, and why not give him a taste of important hockey while representing his country?
The same goes for Celebrini, who finished his rookie season leading the Sharks with 63 points (25G-38A) in 70 games played.
Neither Bedard nor Celebrini suited up for Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off. With slightly expanded rosters at the Olympics and a longer-form tournament, Canada should really consider two of the brightest young stars their country has to offer.
The United States will enter the 2026 Olympics with one of the best rosters the nation has seen on the international stage. Cooley is a huge piece of the growth in skill from American-born players.
With 109 points (45G-64A) in 157 games played through two seasons at the NHL level, Cooley is only getting better and more comfortable with each passing day.
Cracking the United States Olympic roster won’t be easy, but after falling short at the 4 Nations Face-Off, Team USA needs to find a couple of new directions in certain areas of the lineup.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!