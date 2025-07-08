Penn State Offers Top NHL Prospect Massive Deal
Gavin McKenna has long been the undisputed top prospect, who still has a year remaining until he is eligible for the NHL Draft in 2026. Still with one season left to play before the 2026 draft, reports have indicated that McKenna will spend the 2025-26 campaign with the Penn State Nittany Lions of the NCAA.
College hockey has seen tremendous growth over the last few seasons with the introduction of NIL deals and a new regulation that allows junior hockey players the ability to join the NCAA. McKenna has spent the last three years with the Medicine Hat Tigers of the WHL, but is ready for a new step at the collegiate level.
Penn State wasn’t alone in the McKenna sweepstakes, but they made sure no one was beating them in the race. According to Mike McMahon of the College Hockey Insider, Penn State made a monetary offer of around $700,000.
That would be by far the richest college hockey offer ever. McMahon notes that offers from Michigan State were well under half of that price tag, sitting around $200,000 to $300,000.
McKenna isn’t going to reset the college hockey market or anything like that. He’s a generational talent that Penn State is willing to spend a massive amount to get.
In 56 games with the Tigers last season, McKenna scored 41 goals and 88 assists for 129 total points, averaging over two points per game. He added 38 points (9G-29A) in 16 playoff games, leading the Tigers to a WHL championship.
All eyes will be on Happy Valley this season as McKenna takes his last strides before the 2026 NHL Draft. The Nittany Lions are coming off a great season that saw them reach the Frozen Four for the first time in program history.
With McKenna in the lineup, the road to a national championship is surely much clearer for Penn State.
