Canada Loses Avalanche Defenseman vs. USA
Team Canada took home an overtime win over Team Sweden to kick off the 4 Nations Face-Off, but they’re going to have their hands full against the United States. Not only is this United States team arguably the best they’ve ever put together, but Canada will be without Cale Makar.
Team Canada announced that the Colorado Avalanche superstar defenseman will be out of the lineup against the United States due to illness. Makar missed a recent practice with his Canadian teammates with an illness but was ruled a game-time decision for their meeting with the United States.
Thanks to Makar’s illness and an injury to Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore, Team Canada has had to pull some strings to get another defenseman on the roster.
After some discussions with the NHL, Team Canada added Thomas Harley from the Dallas Stars to serve as a standby player. Harley has not practiced with Team Canada but will have to suit up to represent his country on short notice.
Team Canada ruled Theodore out for the remainder of the tournament with an upper-body injury.
Harley is technically a native of Syracuse, New York, but grew up as a Canadian. He’s represented Team Canada on multiple occasions as a junior player.
Despite missing the meeting with the United States, Makar will be eligible to return to the Canadian lineup when/if he returns to full health.
Team Canada taking on Team USA is one of the most highly anticipated meetings of the entire tournament. Canada will be without arguably their top defenseman in a must-win game.
