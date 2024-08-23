AHL Mandates Neck Protection
The American Hockey League has officially announced that all players and on-ice officials will be required to wear cut-resistant neck protection. The AHL Board of Governors voted unanimously for the mandate that will start this upcoming 2024-25 season.
“All AHL skaters, referees and linespersons, regardless of age or experience, will be required to wear approved cut-resistant neck protection beginning this fall.”
The AHL noted that they previously mandated cut-resistant socks and wrist sleeves before the 2023-24 season.
Players across the hockey world have been donning neck protection since the untimely death of 29-year-old Adam Johnson, who died during a professional hockey game in England’s EIHL. Johnson was cut in the neck by a skateblade while playing with the Nottingham Panthers.
Johnson played 13 games at the NHL level, all with the Pittsburgh Penguins. He scored his only career goal in his home state against the Minnesota Wild.
In the wake of Johnson’s death, teams and leagues around the world opened the conversation of requiring neck guards. The NHL did not take steps to require the extra protection, but several players did begin practicing and playing while wearing neck protection.
The AHL will become one of the highest levels of hockey to require neck protection. The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins were the only team to set their own mandates during the season. This new mandate is a league-wide policy.
