Alex Edler Signs One-Day Contract, Retires With Canucks
The Vancouver Canucks are ready to prove that last season wasn't a fluke. With their Jack Adams-winning head coach, a group of talented forwards, and one of the best defenseman in the NHL, there's plenty of reason to believe they can be even better in 2024-2025.
A player the Canucks would love to have on their roster this year is Alexander Edler. The long-time Canucks blueliner was a staple for the organization for over a decade. But after 17 seaons in the league, the Swedish defenseman is calling it a career. The organization announced that Edler will sign a one-day contract with the team so he can retire as a member of the Canucks.
Edler was originally selected by the Canucks in the third round of the 2004 NHL Draft. It took a few years for Edler to make the jump to North America, and he finally debuted with the team during the 2006-2007 season.
Once he joined the Canucks, Edler immediately made an impact. He settled in quickly as a two-way defender, capable of playing the power play just as well as the penalty kill. He eclipsed the 30-point mark eight times in his career, including a career-high 11 goals, 38 assists, and 49 points during the 2011-2012 season. Over 1,030 NHL games, he scored 104 goals and added 335 assists for 439 total points.
While Edler is known for his tenure with the Canucks, he also played with the Los Angeles Kings towards the end of his career. His last two campaigns in the NHL were spent with the Kings. During the 2021-2022 season, he looked great, finishing with 19 points in 41 games. His final season was a slight step back, with just 11 points over 64 games.
Now, Edler will get the chance to retire with the organization that made his career. The Canucks will honor him and his retirement during an October 11th matchup against the Philadelphia Flyers.
