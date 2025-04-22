Alex Ovechkin's Playoff First Leads Capitals to Game 1 Win
Washington Capitals' captain Alex Ovechkin has had one of the most incredible seasons of his NHL career. He's the new NHL goal-scoring king, led the Caps to a Metropolitan Division title and top seed in the Eastern Conference, and has an excellent shot at his second Stanley Cup. The first ballot Hall of Fame winger has achieved nearly everything in the NHL.
In 20 NHL seasons, the Capitals' captain had never done one thing: score an overtime goal in the playoffs. The series opening game against the Montreal Canadiens provided the perfect opportunity for Ovechkin to achieve the career first, however, and his heroics led the team to a Game 1 win.
Ovi was in the perfect position for the game-winning goal. After the Caps won the face-off in their offensive zone, Ovechkin moved seamlessly into the goal front area. Left all alone, winger Anthony Beauvillier perfectly placed a pass on his stick, which Ovechkin tapped home for the win. It was the captain's second goal and third point of the game.
Ovechkin was the best player for either team in the opening game. He was dominant at even strength and on the power play, and his clutch play in overtime saved the game for the Capitals after they squandered a two goal lead in the third period.
With the victory, the Capitals take a 1-0 lead in the series. Game 2 will stay in Washington, giving the Caps the chance to take a commanding 2-0 lead before the series heads back to Montreal. The Canadiens put together an incredible comeback effort to force overtime, and if they match that effort in the next contest, the Capitals could be in serious trouble.
That may not matter if Ovechkin continues this run of excellence. The superstar winger is on a mission to win another championship after becoming the league's greatest goal scorer, and the Caps are one win closer to the Stanley Cup thanks to Ovi's first-ever playoff overtime goal.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!