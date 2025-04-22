Avalanche Captain Remains Out For Game 2
The Colorado Avalanche are impatiently waiting for captain Gabriel Landeskog to return from his three-year injury absence. The team leader has made strides over the past few months, but remains out of the lineup for Game 2 of their playoff series against the Dallas Stars.
Landeskog took another step closer to his Avalanche return before Game 2. For the first time since the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Avs' captain participated in pregame warmups. His presence on the ice was a sight for sore eyes, and many believed he would finally make the lineup his long-anticipated return.
After taking warmups, however, the Avalanche released their official lineup. Landeskog was listed as a scratch, meaning his return will have to wait until Game 3 of the series or later.
Without Landeskog, the Avalanche have become Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar's team. MacKinnon is a perennial MVP candidate and Cale Makar is on the verge of claiming his second career Norris Trophy as the league's top defender.
Still, the superstar duo hasn't been enough to bring another Stanley Cup to Colorado. Despite the pair being two of the best players in the league and the most productive, the Avs have come up short three consecutive seasons.
In the time without Landeskog, the Avs have weathered the storm but failed to return to Stanley Cup glory. They've yet to return to the Finals since 2022, which is why the return of their captain is even more important.
Now that the dramatics revolving around Landeskog's status have been put aside, this fiery opening round series continues. The Stars are trying to even the series before the games shift to Colorado. The Avalanche are trying to take a commanding 2-0 lead and put the Stars on the brink of elimination.
